–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 14

Oct. 11

Witches Night Out

4:30-9:30 p.m.

Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster, Naperville

$60

Dress up as a witch and attend the Naperville Woman’s Club Witches Night Out. Ticket price includes a meal, music and dancing, ghost stories, a witch’s scavenger hunt, tote bag, scavenger hunt and costume contest. New this year is a Witches Dance with brooms. Instructors will teach the dance. Items and activities available for purchase include: brews, small bites, psychic readings, henna painting, raffle baskets, vendor wares and a photo booth. Profits from the event will be donated to SamariCare and other charities serving women and children in need.

Oct. 11-13

Haunted Forest

4-6 p.m. Oct. 11

6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct.12-13

Central Park, 1510 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook

1 ticket for $1, 25 for $20 Oct. 12-13

Oct. 11 is maze preview night at the Haunted Forest. For $5 a person, you can make your way through the maze as many times as you’d like in the daylight. Scary scenes will be set up, but there will be no actors or spooky special effects. They, along with hayrides, face painting, crafts, the pumpkin patch, and all other events will be there Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. For more information, visit obparks.org.

Oct. 13

Wheaton French Market

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Municipal Parking Lot 3, Main and Liberty streets. Wheaton

Free

A French-styled open air market has vendors selling fresh local produce, bread, cheese, meat, flowers, artisan foods and crafts, clothing, jewelry and gifts for the home.

Heritage Day at Churchville Schoolhouse and Fischer Farm

11 a.m.-3 p.m. at schoolhouse

10 a.m.-4 p.m. at farm

Churchville Schoolhouse, 3N784 Church Road, Bensenville

Fischer Farm, 16W680 Grand Ave., Bensenville

Free admission at both locations; $6 children for petting zoo at Fischer Farm

Celebrate fall with a day of family-friendly festivities at the historic Churchville One-Room Schoolhouse and Fischer Farm. Ride a free tractor-pulled hay wagon between each location. At Churchville Schoolhouse, Listen to music from America’s past and learn to square dance. Play old-fashioned games, take a lesson with the schoolmarm, make a craft, see the Elmhurst Fire Department’s antique fire truck, and enjoy refreshments. At Fischer Farm, free activities will include authentic World War I and Civil War reenactors, cannon firing on the hour, face painting, crafting demonstrations, candle dipping and live bluegrass music. A $6 wristband required for kids 13 and under for petting zoo, pumpkin painting, pony rides, and other select activities. Picnic food available for purchase. For more information, go to elmhursthistory.org or call 630-833-1457.

College of DuPage Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5K

1-8 p.m.

College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn

Free

The Food Truck Rally will feature cuisine from 17 local eateries, including Cupcakes for Courage, Best Truckin’ BBQ, Toasty Cheese and more. VIP Food Truck Rally passes are available and allows for early entrance at 1 p.m., reserved parking and voting rights for favorite food trucks.

Race registration remains open for the Sunset 5K, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. on COD’s Track and follow a USA Track and Field-certified course on campus. Family activities will include Touch-A-Truck, Kid Zone, the 100-Yard Youth Dash and the new COD Sunset Costume Contests. Go to cod.edu/5k/index.aspx for more information and registration details.

Oct. 14

Danada Fall Fest

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Danada Equestrian Center, 3S507 Naperville Road, Wheaton

Free

Join a celebration of the horse and the season at this annual event. Enjoy a parade of breeds, continuous equestrian performances, hayrides, pony rides, face painting, grooming demonstrations, educational displays, food and more. For all ages. Fees will be charged for some activities. No registration. Questions? Call 630-668-6012.

–DuPage County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 14–