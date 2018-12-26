–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

Schools approve IHSA football postseason changes

Beginning in 2021, the IHSA will assign football teams to eight or nine team groupings (i.e. “districts”) based on classification and geography. Previously, schools did not officially know their postseason classification until the completion of the regular-season.

The IHSA will assign each school’s regular-season games against their district opponents. Districts will be set for two years, allowing home and away scheduling within the district. Schools will have the autonomy to schedule their non-district opponents for any open weeks, but those non-district games will not count toward playoff qualification. The district assigning process will be similar to how schools are assigned to regionals and sectionals in other IHSA sports and activities.

The main goals of the change are to limit the constantly reshuffling conferences, and to de-emphasize the drive to win five regular season games.

The IHSA announced that the proposal passed by a vote of 324 to 307, with 69 “no opinion” votes.

COUNTY

Meetings to give information on human services grants

DuPage County will host two informational meetings in January for local nonprofit organizations interested in applying for a grant through the Human Services Grant Fund.

The meetings will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 4 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in Room 3-500B of the DuPage County JTK Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. Organizations must send a representative to one of the two mandatory meetings in order to apply for the grant.

The Human Services Grant Fund assists organizations that serve county residents in need. This year, the fund will distribute $900,000 to grant recipients.

The grants are available to organizations that help families achieve independence, ensure the protection of children and other vulnerable residents and maximize opportunities to strengthen families’ well-being and stability. In the previous grant year, more than 76,856 people received assistance. The average grant award in 2018 was $16,700, with a minimum award of $3,757 and a maximum award of $44,000.

The Human Services Grant Fund is a web-based program. For access to the portal, attendance at one of the mandatory meetings is required.

Information regarding eligibility guidelines and selection criteria will be presented at the meeting. For more information, email communitydev@dupageco.org or call 630-407-6600.

Men’s singing group begins rehearsals for new season

The Men of Spirito!, a singing ensemble for men 18 years of age and older who can carry a tune, are looking for new members. From January through June, the group performs two concerts and three service events. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights, with rehearsals for the spring performance season starting Jan. 8.

Acceptance into the ensemble is by audition only. Reading music is a plus but not necessary.

Spirito!’s men come to the ensemble from all walks of life. Some hadn’t sung since college or high school before being attracted to Men of Spirito!, its mission of service and the camaraderie – and possibly a daughter or granddaughter in other Spirito! Groups, Bravura or Ragazze. The Men of Spirito! perform as a stand-alone ensemble and with Bravura and Ragazze.

The Men of Spirito! ensemble runs on a semester basis with rehearsals scheduled from September through December and then again from January through May. Rehearsals are not held during the summer. Registration is $600 for a full year; $315 for one semester. Financial aid is available based on economic need. Rehearsals are held at First United Methodist Church, 232 S. York St., Elmhurst.

To hear performances from past concerts, go to spiritosingers.org/men-of-spirito. For more information, go to SpiritoSingers.org or call 630-581-5440.

NAPERVILLE

Program to help adults change their lifestyles

Registration is open for Edward Hospital’s Lifestyle Under Construction program. The 12-week session will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Jan. 29 – Apr. 16 in the Edward Heart Hospital Ground Floor Conference Room, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville. Initial evaluations, which are required to determine if the program is appropriate for registrants, begin in January.

Lifestyle Under Construction, a medically supervised program, is not a diet. Classes are taught by a cardiac nurse, registered dietitian, clinical psychologist or exercise physiologist who equip participants with long-term tools to trim their waist and lower their risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Weekly topics include nutrition, setting goals, managing stress, emotional eating and more. A personalized exercise program is developed for each participant.

Lifestyle Under Construction is recommended for those at risk for Metabolic Syndrome, a group of risk factors that puts a person in danger of developing heart disease, stroke and diabetes. However, a person does not have to have Metabolic Syndrome to participate in the program.

Advance registration is required. A one-time fee, which covers blood work, initial 90-minute appointment and 12 weeks of instruction, will be collected at the time of registration. Class size is limited. For more information, to register and schedule an evaluation, call 630-527-2825.

