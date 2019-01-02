–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

Electronics that can, cannot be recycled

The types of electronic devices that DuPage County will accept at its electronic recycling sites has changed as of Jan. 1. The changes were mandated by Illinois’ amended Consumer Electronics Recycling Act. These items are banned from landfills and, therefore, must be recycled.

The public is encouraged to recycle computers, laptops, servers, computer monitors, televisions, printers, facsimile, scanners, VCR & DVD players, video game consoles, cable boxes, converter boxes, satellite receivers, electronic keyboards, mice, portable music players, holiday string lights, wire, cables, adapters, power supplies, cell phones, modems, tablets, phones and docking stations. All other items cannot be accepted for recycling.

Fees are charged only for the recycling of televisions and monitors: $25 for pieces up to 21 inches in size and $35 for larger ones. The fee is tax-deductible, and tax forms will be available at the recycling sites.

All recycling locations and dates are available at dupageco.org.

Former COD horticulture student plays role in Rose Bowl Parade

A former College of DuPage horticulture student helped to choose the winners of the 2019 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

Kimberly Oldis developed her floral design skills at College of DuPage, launching a career that would lead her to serve as a Rose Parade judge. Only three judges are selected each year to grant awards to the dozens of floats in a parade that has a national viewership of 44 million, as estimated by the Tournament of Roses.

Oldis got her start studying ornamental horticulture at College of DuPage in 1975. While studying at COD, she did her co-op at Hinsdale Floral Shop, gaining real-world experience in not only floral design but business.

Every three years since 2007, Oldis finds her way back to Glen Ellyn to decorate the village’s Christmas tree that stands in the center of downtown during the holiday season.

WHEATON

Magazine crowns city top place to live in state

Wheaton’s history, unique attractions and economic stability helped it snag first place for the best place to live in Illinois. This is the assessment of Money magazine, which recently released its annual list of best places to live in the United States.

This year’s top towns were chosen from cities throughout the U.S. with populations of at least 50,000, based on such factors as safety, affordability and economic stability.

The magazine praised Wheaton for being founded by abolitionists and then went on to commend the city’s unique attractions, including The Little Popcorn Store, which is built in a former alley and dates back to the 1920s.

Wheaton also got a nod for Cosley Zoo, which Money recommended as an alternative to Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

In addition to its amenities, Wheaton was recognized for its strong economy. According to the study, the media price of a home in Wheaton was $469,000 in 2018 and the average household income was $95,148.

Business to cut the ribbon at its newest location

Oprah chose their brownies as one of her favorite things, and that launched Moveable Feast + Company (MF + Co) into becoming a staple in Geneva since 1999. The Wheaton native owners opened their second location in their hometown a few months ago, and will celebrate their expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

The owners are high school sweethearts: Matt Marquez (Wheaton North) and Ashley Marquez (Wheaton Academy).

This is the Marquez family’s third business endeavor.

After acquiring Moveable Feast in 2013, the Marquez family ventured deeper into the hospitality industry and opened a luxury wedding and corporate event venue, Company 251, in Aurora.

Moveable Feast + Company offers casual and formal dining, and a carryout section with a walk-up window. The full-service portion offers entrée items on a fixed brunch menu. The restaurant offers a cocktail bar and a dinner menu.

For more information, visit moveablefeastandco.com.

DOWNERS GROVE

After Hours Film Society presents ‘Maria by Callas’

The essence of an extraordinary woman who rose from humble beginnings in New York City to become a glamorous international superstar and one of the greatest artists of all time is the subject of the After Hours Film Society’s next movie event at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

The story of Maria Callas’ life is told through performances, TV interviews, home movies, family photographs, private letters and unpublished memoirs, nearly all of which have never been shown to the public. The movie will begin at 7:30 pm. Jan. 7 at the Tivoli, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. General admission is $10, $6 for After Hours Film Society members. The audience is invited to stay to discuss the film after it ends. Each film society screening is followed by a lecture or group discussion led by educators and film professionals.

The film society’s commitment is to provide patrons with the most comprehensive lineup of foreign, classic and specialty films available. For information about the organization, call 630-534-4528 or go to afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

