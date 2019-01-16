–DuPage County News Briefs

NAPERVILLE

New congresswoman to speak at MLK breakfast

Newly elected U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood will be the guest speaker at North Central College’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. prayer breakfast. This year’s breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Jan 21 at the Wentz Science Center. Hosted by the North Central College office of Multicultural Affairs, the breakfast is the college’s annual gathering to honor and commemorate the legacy of Dr. King, to celebrate NCC’s diverse community, and to inspire one another to continue the work of justice.

Elected in the November midterm election, Underwood, a Democrat from Naperville, is the youngest African-American woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. She represents the 14th Congressional District.

Reservations are required to attend the breakfast. Contact the North Central College Student Affairs Office at 630-637-5151 or studentaffairs@noctrl.edu by Jan. 18.



Scholarship to be awarded to student of Italian descent

Amici Club offers a scholarship of $1,000 to one student of Italian descent who wishes to continue his or her education in an accredited higher learning institution or qualified vocational school.

The scholarship competition is open to high school seniors in the Class of 2019 who live in the greater Naperville area including the city and surrounding communities or seniors related to Amici Club members outside the area who will be entering college for the 2019 academic year.

This merit-based award will be judged based on personal initiative, demonstrated character and academic and extra-curricular achievement. An essay is required to show how these qualities are complemented by the applicant’s Italian heritage.

The full program, an application and address information can be downloaded from the Amici Club website at www.amiciclub.org.

The decision to award a scholarship will be made by the Scholarship Committee. All decisions are final. The application, essay and supporting materials must be hand delivered or postmarked by April 15. The designated recipient with his or her immediate family will be awarded the scholarship at the club’s general meeting in May 2019.

GLEN ELLYN

Eateries vie for top honors at charity chili cook-off

Glen Ellyn restaurants will prepare their tastiest chili recipes when they compete for top honors and raise money for charity in the inaugural Glen Ellyn Restaurant Chili Cook-Off for Charity. The event will be held from 12-4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Reserve 22, 485 Winchell Way.

Restaurants slated to compete in the cook-off include:

2Toots Train Whistle Grill

A Toda Madre

Ellyn’s Tap and Grill

Fire + Wine

Main Street Pub

Maize and Mash

McMae’s on Main

Nobel House

North Side Sports Bar

Reserve 22

Shannon’s Irish Pub

The restaurant that gets the most votes from those who attend the event will be declared the winner. Local beer vendors will be on hand offering samples of their favorite brews.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, age 6-10, and can be purchased at reserve22.com. Children under 5 will be admitted free. Admission includes chili samples from each restaurant and beer samples.

All proceeds will go to the winner’s charity of choice.

ELMHURST

Symphony to perform Baroque masterpieces

The Elmhurst Symphony, under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Stephen Alltop, continues its 2018-19 season with a concert of Baroque favorites at 3 p.m. Jan. 27. The concert, “Trumpet Glory,” will feature soloists from the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra who will play Handel’s Arrival of the Queen of Sheba and Concerto Grosso No. 2 in B-flat major, music of Telemann, including Concerto for Violin, Cello, Trumpet and Strings in D major and Concerto for Three Trumpets in D major. Alltop will perform Op. 3, C.P.E. Bach’s Harpsichord Concerto in G minor.

The Elmhurst Symphony, in its 57th season, performs at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road. Parking is free. At 1:45 p.m. before the concert, an informative and lively discussion, “Behind the Music Stand,” will led by audience favorite Dr. Ted Hatmaker.

A bake sale to benefit the Youth Outreach programs of the ESO will be held throughout the afternoon.

Concert tickets are $32 for adults and $12 for students. Group and family rates are also available. Visit elmhurstsymphony.org or call the box office at 630-941-0202 for tickets and information. Subscriptions to the remaining three concerts of the season are being offered at a discounted price.

WHEATON

Jazz and Pop Festival to be held Jan. 26

The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Wheaton College presents a Jazz and Pop Festival at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 26. CSA piano students will perform in jazz trios accompanied by Wheaton College students. They will perform blues, jazz, pop, rock, contemporary Christian music and other genres.

The recital will take place in Pierce Memorial Chapel, located on the southeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets in Wheaton. Admission is free. For more information, call the Community School of the Arts at 630-752-5567.

–DuPage County News Briefs–