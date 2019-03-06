–DuPage County News Briefs

COUNTY

Early voting underway for April 2 election

The DuPage County Clerk’s Election Division announces that early voting for the April 2 consolidated election is underway at the DuPage County Election Division located on the first floor, Room 1-600 of the Administration Building in the DuPage County Government Campus, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

Grace period voting will begin at the DuPage County Election Division, Room 1-600 March 6. Voters who register during grace period registration must vote at the time of registration. Voters who want to change their addresses have to bring at least one form of identification to prove the current residential address.

Currently registered voters may apply for a Vote by Mail ballot through March 28. To be valid, a completed Vote by Mail ballot must be postmarked earlier but not later than midnight April 2. If voting using the Vote by mail option, voters have to sign and date their envelopes before mailing it to the county.

County announces 2019 infrastructure improvements

The DuPage County Division of Transportation (DuDOT) has announced how it will spend $36.1 million to improve infrastructure in the coming year.

The 2019 capital program focuses on improving safety concerns, congestion relief, state of good repair, and accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists. The program is funded with county and federal money.

Some of the larger projects include:

55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont, and Clarendon Hills. Crews will add left turn lanes at Main Street and at Fairview Avenue, patch and resurface streets, repair sidewalks, and synchronize traffic signals.

Greenbrook Boulevard from County Farm Road to Lake Street in Hanover Park will be patched and resurfaced.

Safety improvements along 75th Street at Naper Boulevard.

Grand Avenue culvert replacement west of County Line Road.

Expanding the Central Signal System in Aurora, Naperville, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Darien, Wheaton, Lisle, and Warrenville. The Central Signal System allows DuDOT to remotely monitor and observe traffic operations and adjust them based on changing conditions. Improvements will connect the existing system to 75th Street from Route 59 to Plainfield Road; Naperville Road from Roosevelt Road to 75th Street; Warrenville Road/Ferry Road from Raymond Drive to Yackley Avenue; Winfield Road from Warrenville Road to Diehl Road; and Diehl Road from Raymond Drive to Mill Street.

In addition, six roadways will be resurfaced.

To view the full list of road construction projects, or for more information about individual projects, go to dupageco.org/dot/construction.

County moves to close alleged adult business

DuPage County State’s Attorney office has filed a lawsuit against Hot Shots Photography Studio, 0N758 Gary Ave., Wheaton, alleging that the business has been operating as an adult business and not as a photography studio as advertised.

The lawsuit alleges that Hot Shots advertised on adult websites commonly used to advertise adult escort services by placing personal ads that included a telephone number to call for escort services. The suit alleges that respondents to the ad would be screened by an employee of Hot Shots and then directed to the Gary Avenue location. The lawsuit further alleges that once a respondent entered Hot Shots they were charged $100 as a cover fee and then directed to a room where the respondent would be met by an employee of Hot Shots who would discuss services and payment, with payment “ranging from $500 to $1,500.”

The suit further alleges that after receiving payment, employees of Hot Shots would then engage in sexual activity with the respondent. The suit alleges Hot Shots has violated several county ordinances such as operating an adult business within 1,000 feet of a school.

NAPERVILLE

Nature center begins Its regular hours

One sign that winter is ending is the resumption of regular spring-to-fall hours at the Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville. The center is now open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Upcoming activities are scheduled on the following dates:

On March 10 and March 24, the nature center will host free Nature Discovery Days from 1-4 p.m. with the theme “animal babies.” These are free, drop-in programs. No registration is required.

On March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m., Family Nature Nights will focus on coyotes, with both indoor activities and a hike. Register at napervilleparks.org.

Groups interested in a free tour of the Nature Center may contact Nature Center Manager Angelique Harshman at 630-864-3962 to arrange a time.

WHEATON

Wheaton North grad named principal

A product of Community Unit School District 200 schools will replace Mark Kohlmann when he retires in June as principal of Bower Elementary School. The position will be filled by Wheaton North graduate Bridget Moore.

After high school, Moore earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign before being hired by District 200. She later earned her master’s degree in education from Benedictine University and worked as a curriculum coordinator and Director of Elementary Instruction for District 200.

Most recently, Moore served as principal at Highland Elementary School in Downers Grove.

–DuPage County News Briefs–