–DuPage County News Briefs

STATE

Dutch Reach is new law in Illinois

Think Dutch Reach when you exit a vehicle.

Typically, most drivers use their left hand to open the driver’s door. But now according to a law that Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed, drivers have to use their right hand.

The reasoning behind this is that by using your right hand, your body and your eyes will be facing more to the right. By doing so, you will be more likely to spot oncoming traffic (bicyclists, other vehicles) that could collide with an open car door.

The General Assembly approved the law based on Illinois Department of Transportation data showing dooring crashes are on the rise across the state.

This new rule affects passengers also. Passengers will need to use their left hand when exiting,

The Dutch Reach is already included in the 2018 edition of Illinois Rules of Road and, under the terms of the legislation, will be included in the pool of questions for the Illinois Secretary of State’s driver’s exam beginning on Jan. 1.

This new law comes on the heels of another one about distracted driving. The new law will up the penalty for first-time offenders who are caught texting while driving.

The law will reclassify the first offense as a moving violation. Currently, first-time offenders caught texting and driving are given a ticket that is classified as a less serious nonmoving violation. The change for first-time offenders goes into effect July 1, 2019.

AURORA

Crisis Line to train future volunteers

Volunteers who will lend a sympathetic ear to someone going through a personal crisis are needed to help the Fox Valley Crisis Line in its work.

The crisis line will offer a class to prepares potential volunteers on pertinent issues such as crisis intervention, mental illness, suicide, domestic violence and sexual assault, alcohol/drug abuse and community resources.

To become a crisis line volunteer, contact Cheryl Brown, Crisis Line Director, at 630- 966-4304 or Maureen Spradlin, volunteer coordinator, at 630-966-4020; or visit aidcares.org/volunteer/.

Registration ends Aug. 31 for a free 10-week training that will begin Sept. 13. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Association for Individual Development’s Behavioral Health site, 1230 N. Highland Ave., Aurora.

The Association for Individual Development is a nonprofit agency that empowers people with physical, developmental, intellectual and mental health challenges to enjoy lives of dignity and purpose.

NAPERVILLE

Public may enroll in Citizen Police Academy

Citizens who want an insight into the inner workings of Naperville Police Department operations, practices and objectives can now enroll in a nine-week Citizen Police Academy to be held this fall.

Applications are due by Sept. 17, for classes that will begin Oct. 3, and continue every Wednesday night (except for Oct. 31 and Nov. 21) until Dec 12. Citizen Police Academy applicants must be 18 years of age and live and/or work in Naperville. All applicants will be subjected to a criminal background investigation.

Instruction consists of classroom lectures, interactive discussions and hands-on demonstrations focusing on various aspects of police work, including forensics, investigations, patrol and special response, among others. Students will learn how they can help keep the community crime-free and become resources for improved community/police relations. Academy graduates are encouraged to take their knowledge back to their neighborhoods where they can use it to enhance the safety and quality of life in Naperville.

Class size is limited to 25 participants. All classes are free and will be held at the Naperville Police Department from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Interested candidates should print and complete the Citizen Police Academy application and waiver found at www.naperville.il.us/cpa and return the signed documents no later than Sept. 17, to Kris Stockwell by email at stockwellk@naperville.il.us, by fax to 630-420-4096, or through the mail or in person at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Avenue, Naperville.

WEST CHICAGO

1890s farm life focus of special county fair

How did people live in the 1890s without all the modern conveniences of today? The Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago will answer that question during its annual County Fair.

The 12th annual event will show life without the internet, Instagram and Iphones from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 at the DuPage Forest Preserve’s 1890s living-history farm, 1N600 County Farm Road.

With its focus on preserving the county’s agricultural history, the 200-acre working historical farm is a natural venue for the Country Fair. The fair will showcase farmers’ talents and skills, promote agriculture and agricultural heritage and celebration life from an earlier time.

The Country Fair has grown over its dozen years and now requires six tents to house all of its activities and exhibits. Displays include agricultural innovations of the 1890s, a Ladies Bazaar with handcrafts, a carnival games tent, as well as a photo booth where you can get your portrait taken in historic attire.

This year, Volkening Heritage Farm, Primrose Farm, DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association, Naper Settlement and Arlington Heights Historical Museum will contribute activities and displays.

The Auditorium Tent will host six daily shows of music, magic and mystery, including A Concert of Popular Music a 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; William Pack, Tall Grass Showman at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.; and Dr. J.A. MacRae’s Curiosities at noon and 3 p.m.

Admission to the Country Fair is free, but there are fees for a few activities, such as horse-drawn wagon rides and carnival games. Period-appropriate snacks and drinks also will be for sale. For more information, call 630-876-5900 or go to www.dupageforest.org/news/news-releases/country-fair-2018.

–DuPage County News Briefs–