Let’s go fly a kite at Wheaton’s Graf Park

George Varghese, Wheaton, and his five year old son Nathaniel enjoy watching their jet airplane kite flying high in the sky. Wheaton Park District hosted Go Fly a Kite day at Graf Park, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Part of the fun of kite flying is just getting the kite off the ground. Wheaton Park District hosted Go Fly a Kite day at Graf Park, last Saturday. (Photo by Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Brandon Davidson, Wheaton, said he’d been trying to get his newly-purchased kite up “for about an hour”, but he persisted and got it going like a pro. Wheaton Park District hosted Go Fly a Kite day at Graf Park, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Wheaton, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)