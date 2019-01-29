Where to find a DuPage County warming center

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.

Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open



• 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville, IL 60564 (630) 961-4100

• Addison Park District – Centennial Recreation Center, 1776 Centennial Place, Addison, IL 60101

(630) 233-7275 x3



• Addison Park District – Community Recreation Center, 120 East Oak Street, Addison, IL 60101

(630) 233-7275 x2



• Addison Public Library, 4 Friendship Plaza, Addison, IL 60101 (630) 543-3617

