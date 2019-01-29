Where to find a DuPage County warming center

Where to find a DuPage County warming centerChronicle Media — January 29, 2019
Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.
Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open
• 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville, IL 60564 (630) 961-4100
• Addison Park District – Centennial Recreation Center, 1776 Centennial Place, Addison, IL 60101
(630) 233-7275 x3
• Addison Park District – Community Recreation Center, 120 East Oak Street, Addison, IL 60101
(630) 233-7275 x2
• Addison Public Library, 4 Friendship Plaza, Addison, IL 60101 (630) 543-3617
- Addison Township, 401 North Addison Road, Addison, IL 60101 (630) 530-8161
- Bartlett Public Library District, 800 South Bartlett Road, Bartlett, IL 60103 (630) 837-2855
- Bensenville, Village of, 12 South Center Street, Bensenville, IL 60106 (630) 766-8200
- Bloomingdale Public Library, 101 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 (630) 529-3120
- Bloomingdale Township – Michael A Miliotti Senior Center, 6N050 Rosedale Avenue, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 (630) 529-7794
- Burr Ridge, Village of, 7660 County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (630) 654-8181
- Carol Stream Public Library, 616 Hiawatha Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188 (630) 653-0755
- Clarendon Hills Public Library, 7 North Prospect, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514 (630) 323-8188
- College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Boulevard, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (630) 942-2800
- Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 960-1200
- Elmhurst Public Library, 125 South Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126 (630) 279-8696
- Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (630) 469-0879
- Glen Ellyn, Village of – Police Department, 65 South Park Boulevard Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (630) 469-1187
- Glenside Public Library District, 25 East Fullerton Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL 60139 (630) 260-1550
- Helen Plum Library, 110 West Maple Street, Lombard, IL 60148 (630) 627-0316
- Hinsdale Oasis, 5800 Tri State Toll Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521 (312) 961-2161
- Illinois Department of Human Services – DuPage County, 1717 Park Street, Suite 105, Naperville, IL 60563 (630) 328-1000
- Illinois Division of Rehabilitation Services – Downers Grove, 2901 Finley Road
Suite 109, Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 495-0500
- Indian Prairie Public Library, 401 Plainfield Road, Darien, IL 60561 (630) 887-8760
- Itasca Community Library, 500 West Irving Park Road, Itasca, IL 60143 (630) 773-1699
- Lisle Library District, 777 Front Street, Lisle, IL 60532 (630) 971-1675
- Lisle Township, 4711 Indiana Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532 (630) 968-2087
- Milton Township, 1492 North Main Street, Wheaton, IL 60187 (630) 668-1616
- Naper Boulevard Library, 2035 South Naper Boulevard, Naperville, IL 60565 (630) 961-4100
- Naperville Township, 139 Water Street, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-2786
- Nichols Library, 200 West Jefferson, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 961-4100
- Oak Brook Public Library, 600 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523 (630) 368-7700
- Roselle Public Library, 40 South Park Street, Roselle, IL 60172 (630) 529-1641
- St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3910 Highland Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 969-3121
- Trinity Lutheran Church – Warrenville, 3S460 Curtis Avenue, Warrenville, IL 60555 (630) 393-9104
- Villa Park Public Library, 305 South Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL 60181 (630) 834-1164
- Warrenville Public Library District, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, IL 60555 (630) 393-1171
- West Chicago Public Library, 118 West Washington Street, West Chicago, IL 60185 (630) 231-1552
- Westmont Public Library, 428 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559 (630) 969-5625
- Wheaton Public Library, 225 North Cross Street, Wheaton, IL 60187 (630) 668-1374
- Winfield Library, 0S291 Winfield Road, Winfield, IL 60190 (630) 653-7599
- Winfield Township, 130 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL 60185 (630) 231-3591
- Wood Dale Public Library, 520 North Wood Dale, Wood Dale, IL 60191 (630) 766-6762
- Woodridge Public Library, 3 Plaza Drive, Woodridge, IL 60517 (630) 964-7999
- York Township, 1502 South Meyers Road, Lombard, IL 60148 (630) 620-2400
