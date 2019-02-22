Aurora downtown businesses rally for shooting victims

As the Aurora Downtown community mourns and grieves with the entire city and its neighbors, here are ways that downtown businesses are assisting in the Aurora Strong efforts to help the victims’ families as well as our local First Responders.

Wyckwood House, 14 W. Downer Place, Suite 16: Sales of Aurora Strong items including Modest Coffee, Send Me A Dream T-shirts, Creatively Intentional candles, and more to benefit the city’s Aurora Strong fund.

Ballydoyle Irish Pub, 28 W. New York St.: The Aurora Strong Benefit Concert includes multiple bands, a buffet, raffles, and more from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Gillerson’s Grubbery: 33 W. New York St.: Aurora Strong: Every Single Penny Fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25.

Aurora Downtown First Fridays Photo Booth on March 1 at Wyckwood House, 14 W. Downer Place, Suite 16: Stop by for a free photo, and show your Aurora Strong spirit. Some photos will be used for an #aurorastrong downtown window display.

Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway: Free admission for First Responders until March 15.

SciTech Hands On Museum, 18 W. Benton St.: Free admission for First Responders until March 15.

Tredwell Coffee, 14 W. Downer Place, Suite 18, and Aurora Fastprint, 54 E. Galena Blvd., are distributing two different versions of Aurora Strong posters to downtown businesses. Extras will be sold for a donation at First Fridays on March 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wyckwood House.