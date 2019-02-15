Aurora gunman kills 5 people, wounds 5 police officers

Five people were shot dead and five police officers were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a factory in Aurora on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 15.

The gunman, later identified as Gary Martin, 45. was also killed.

He is believed to have been an employee of the business where the shooting occurred, Henry Pratt Co., located near the intersection of Prairie Street and Highland Avenue on Aurora’s South Side, according to Aurora police.

Two of the initial four officers entering the scene at 1:28 p.m., according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman. Other officers who subsequently entered the building were then shot.

The wounded officers were treated at local hospitals, though two of the officers were airlifted to a regional trauma center.

Ziman thanked all responding police units from throughout the region for their “selfless act.”

None of the identities of the deceased have been released as of 6 p.m. but Ziman said family members were instructed to go to Aurora University for “a reunification of the victims and witnesses that were in the building.”

“My heart goes out to those victims and their families who simply went to work today like any other day. We offer our sincere condolences,” Ziman said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared with Aurora officials at the press conference, praising the first responders and offering his sympathy to the families of those killed in the shooting.

“There are no words I can offer to lessen the pain, but know our state grieves with you,” Pritzker said.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said it was difficult to deal firsthand with a mass shooting – a scene, he said, that has become all too common in our country.

“We as a society cannot allow horrific acts to become commonplace,” Irvin said. “We must never forget the people who were senselessly gunned down. We must never forget the police officers who rose to the call of duty.”

The shooting prompted a massive response by police from the immediate region and as far away as Joliet and Oak Brook Terrace. Streets leading to the factory were blocked with flashing lights of scores of first responder vehicles visible from a distance. Sirens pierced the air as more police arrived at the scene.

The area also contains private homes, Holy Angels Elementary School and a large park and Fox Valley Park District facility. Aurora University is several blocks from the scene. Students were warned via text message to “shelter in place.”

The Henry Pratt Co., is said to be North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets. The company is a a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a NYSE publicly traded company headquartered in Atlanta.

VIDEO: Aurora city officials hold press conference