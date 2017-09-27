The Elgin Fire Department celebrated its 150th anniversary this month and the volunteers who run the Fire Barn No. 5 Museum (lower left) marked the occasion with an open house featuring vintage equipment (upper left and lower middle) and fire engine rides (lower right). There’s even a working fire pole (upper right) although visitors weren’t allowed to take the plunge. The museum which is typically open every other Sunday, offers historic photos, helmets, various badge types, uniforms, a hand-drawn hose cart and an 1869 horse-drawn Silsby Steamer.

(Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

— Elgin Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service —-