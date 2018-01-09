–Kane County Calendar of Events Jan. 11 – Jan. 28

JAN. 11

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. An Era-by-Era tribute concert celebrating the music and magic of Elvis Presley. The concert begins with the early rock-a-billy, the military years, the movie years, the ’68 comeback special in black leather and the show closes with the Las Vegas concert years. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Dennis Miller, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $69-$125. The stand-up comedian, talk show host, political commentator, sports commentator, actor, and television and radio personality, joins the Arcada to have a laugh at the world. Miller is listed as 21st on Comedy Central’s 100 greatest stand up comedians of all time and was ranked as the best host of SNL’s Weekend Update by Vulture.com. Information: (630) 962-7000

JAN. 12

Science Night, Elgin Public Museum, 6-8 p.m. Different stations will be set up around the museum for kids and their parents to experience themed, hands-on demonstrations and experiments. Information: (847) 741-6655.

The Chicago Experience, Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. A group of musicians who call Chicago home, and who share a love for the music of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time — Chicago. Information and tickets: (630) 584-6300 or visit www.pheasantrun.com/entertainment/mainstage-theater.aspx

JAN. 12-14

Aurora Cup Table Tennis Competition, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora. Watch some of the most intense and skilled table tennis players from around the world in this USATT sanctioned tournament. Information: (630) 907-9600.

JAN. 14

The Fine Things of Youth, Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles, 3 p.m., $18, “Music in the Gallery” presents Willa Cather’s Lucy Gayheart in Words and Music – a classic story of love and loss — that incorporates art songs of Schubert. The Midwest premiere of a new two-person play based on Willa Cather’s coming-of-age classic, Lucy Gayheart. St. Charles native Evan Bravos brings the story and songs to life, along with Jill Anderson as Lucy and pianist Shannon McGinnis Information: www.norrisculturalarts.com

JAN. 15

MLK Commemoration—Remembering Martin, West Aurora High School , 1201 W. New York St., Aurora,6-8 p.m. Mrs. Naomi King, the sister-in-law of Dr. King, returns to Aurora to share her personal memories of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The event will also feature performances by Aurora students, honor residents who participate in the annual MLK Day of Service, recognize student-leaders with the Mayor’s Service Above Self Awards. Information: (630) 256-3010.

JAN. 17

Film: 12 Years a Slave, Aurora University’s Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave. , Aurora, 7 p.m. The 2013 Academy Award in 2013 for Best Picture is an adaptation of the 1853 slave narrative memoir by Solomon Northup, a New York State-born free African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington, D.C., in 1841 and sold into slavery. Northup worked on plantations for 12 years before eventually being released. Adult content. Register online for this free event. Registration information: (630) 844-4924.

JAN. 19

Masters of the Mind, Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 W. Main St. , Batavia, 7:30 p.m. Performing for the first time together in this new production, four internationally-acclaimed mentalists, who have appeared on national television, demonstrate the phenomenal power of the mind via Telekinesis, Hypnosis, Mind Reading and Predictions. Information: (630) 937-8930.

JAN. 20

Terry Fator, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 3 and 8 p.m. Celebrity impressions, singing, comedy and ventriloquism – Fator does it all with the help of his puppet pals and gives one of the most uproarious performances you’ve ever seen. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Unmasking the Face of Homelessness, St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Rd., St. Charles. This third annual gala benefiting Lazarus House. Enjoy social hour, silent auctions, games, entertainment, dinner and a live auction. Lazarus House is a 501(c)3 Emergency Shelter, Center for Transitional Living and outreach Program helping neighbors from St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, and western rural Kane Country who are homeless or in crisis. Information: (630) 587-2144 or visit www.lazarushouse.net.

JAN. 20-21

American Heritage Living History Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, 9-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-4 p.m. Sunday. The show focuses on history while finding quality information, tools and accoutrements for the times of our Early America 1700-1890 and features demonstrators, vendors, and craftsmen (and ladies) displaying and selling their trade works. Information: (630) 879-1739 or visit www.facebook.com/AmericanHeritageLivingHistoryShow/

JAN. 21

Dark Matters, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium | S. Kirk Rd at Pine St. | Batavia, 2:30 p.m. Jim Jenkins, the Fermilab Artist-in-Residence and the Gallery Chamber Series to kick off the 2018 season as a Musical Celebration of Science. Jenkins was inspired by Fermilab’s E760 detector, and will create a multi-media installation set to the music of Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time” performed by Wendy Evans, violin; Rick Ferguson, piano; Elizando Garcia-Montoya, clarinet; and cello.

JAN. 22-28

Geneva Restaurant Week, highlighting culinary excellence by offering an entire week of discounted dining at some of Geneva’s finest restaurants. No coupon or ticket is necessary. Just mention to the server at one of the participating restaurants that you would like the Restaurant Week offering. For those that accept reservations, please be sure to call. Information: Geneva Chamber(630) 232-6060.

JAN. 23

Things You Know But Cannot Explain —Rick Bartow, Aurora University’s Tapper Recital Hall & Schingoethe Center, 1315 Prairie St., Aurora, 5 p.m. More than 120 paintings, drawings, sculptures and prints will be on view. Bartow (1946-2016) was one of the nation’s most prominent contemporary Native American artists. His work is permanently held in more than 60 public institutions including The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, National Mall, Washington, D.C. Exhibit on display in the Schingoethe Center until April 13. Information: (630) 844-4924.

JAN. 24

Lecture: “Careers After Congress” with Matt Debros, Aurora University’s Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora, 7 p.m., free. Faculty speaker, Matt Debros, PhD, Assistant Professor of Political Science presents research challenging this conventional wisdom and provides an alternative framework in which special interests help guarantee — not destroy — representative government in America. Call (630) 844-4924 for registration information.

JAN. 26-27

Elgin Literary Festival, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A celebration of the written word for readers and writers of all ages. The Festival aims to highlight book culture and provide writers and readers a place to create and appreciate the art of writing. Information: (847) 931-6019

JAN. 28

Cave Hike at Devil’s Cave, Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 2-3 p.m., free. Join the experts at Red Oak Nature Center for a free hike through the woods, enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, and then head to Devil’s Cave. Fun for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register early for this popular event. Information and registration: (630) 897-1808.

