–Kane County Calendar of Events Jan. 3 – Jan. 28

THROUGH JAN. 7

Christmas Around the World, Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, open daily, $18 adults, $11 children ages 3-11, members free. The long-standing tradition began in 1942 with a single tree. Today, the Museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree, surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers to represent the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe.

Elf the Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hilarious 2003 Will Ferrell movie, Elf is one of those rare holiday shows that will have both kids and adults lighting up with laughter, humming tunes like “A Christmas Song” and “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” for days and rediscovering what it means to be a family. Information: (630) 896-6666.

JAN. 3

Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 9 a.m.-noon, free. Join Red Oak Naturalists and the Kane County Audubon Society for the first ever Christmas Bird Count just for kids. Learn all about birds in the winter and then head out into the woods in search of these feather friends. Binoculars and refreshments provided. Pre-register at (630) 897-1808. Route 25 (1 mile north of Route 56) Register early for this free event. Ages: 8Y to 12Y

JAN. 5

Salute to the Stars: Neil Diamond, Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tribute show performed by Denny Diamond. Information and tickets at (630) 584-6300.

JAN. 6

Trek with a Naturalist, Dick Young Forest Preserve & Nelson Lake Marsh, 2S731 Lincoln Way (Rt. 31), Batavia, 9-11 a.m. Each month we’ll take an invigorating hike at a different forest preserve. The naturalist will interpret the ecology of the preserve during the hike. This program is for ages 18 and above. Advance registration is required for this free event by emailing programs@kaneforest.com or by calling (630) 444-3190.

Post to Present: Celebrating 60 Years of Skating in Batavia, Batavia Depot Museum, 55 Houston St., noon-4 p.m. Celebrate 60 years of ice skating at the Batavia Depot Pond. Enjoy open skate, live entertainment, hot cocoa, hot dogs, fire pits and more. Skates for rent: all proceeds go to Community Helpers Impacting People in Need In Batavia. Information: (630) 406-5274.

Winter on the Farm, Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Rd, St. Charles. Greet the year round animal residents and visit with costumed interpreters. Help with winter livestock chores, tromp around the lantern-lit farmyard in snowshoes and warm your hands over a bonfire barrel. Stop in the candlelit summer kitchen for hot chocolate, cookies, festive music and a holiday thank-you card craft. Tractor-drawn wagon rides will be available on the half hour for an additional $2 per person. Pre-registration required. Information: (630) 513-4370.

JAN. 6-7

Scavenger Hunt at Red Oak, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring the family and join Red Oak Nature Center for a weekend-long scavenger hunt in honor of its 40th anniversary. Discover 40 facts, special spots, and the latest news about their year-long 40th birthday bash! Register early for this free event. Ages 2 years and up with adult. Information: (630) 897-1808.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s Hungarian Rhapsody, Hemmens Cultural Center, Elgin. 7:30 pm. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Works by Dvorák and Liszt, and featuring guest violinist, Bulgarian Bella Hristova, these concerts have a distinct Slavic flair. Information: (847) 931-5900.

JAN. 9

Arcada Silent Film Night: 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Accompanied Live By Jay Warren On The Historic Arcada Organ, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 7:30 p.m. Experience the magic of Silent Cinema the first Tuesday of every month at 7:30PM. Live accompaniment on the historic Arcada Pipe Organ. Information: (630) 962-7000 or visit www.oshows.com

JAN. 11

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular Birthday Edition, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. An Era-by-Era tribute concert celebrating the music and magic of Elvis Presley. The concert begins with the early rock-a-billy, the military years, the movie years, the ’68 comeback special in black leather and the show closes with the Las Vegas concert years. Information: (630) 896-6666.

JAN. 12

Science Night, Elgin Public Museum, 6-8 p.m. Different stations will be set up around the museum for kids and their parents to experience themed, hands-on demonstrations and experiments. Information: (847) 741-6655.

JAN. 12-14

Aurora Cup Table Tennis Competition, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora. Watch some of the most intense and skilled table tennis players from around the world in this USATT sanctioned tournament. Information: (630) 907-9600.

JAN. 15

MLK Commemoration—Remembering Martin, West Aurora High School , 1201 W. New York St., Aurora,6-8 p.m. Mrs. Naomi King, the sister-in-law of Dr. King, returns to Aurora to share her personal memories of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The event will also feature performances by Aurora students, honor residents who participate in the annual MLK Day of Service, recognize student-leaders with the Mayor’s Service Above Self Awards. Information: (630) 256-3010.

JAN. 17

Film: 12 Years a Slave, Aurora University’s Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave. , Aurora, 7 p.m. The 2013 Academy Award in 2013 for Best Picture is an adaptation of the 1853 slave narrative memoir by Solomon Northup, a New York State-born free African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington, D.C., in 1841 and sold into slavery. Northup worked on plantations for 12 years before eventually being released. Adult content. Register online for this free event. Registration information: (630) 844-4924.

JAN. 19

Masters of the Mind, Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 W. Main St. , Batavia, 7:30 p.m. Performing for the first time together in this new production, four internationally-acclaimed mentalists, who have appeared on national television, demonstrate the phenomenal power of the mind via Telekinesis, Hypnosis, Mind Reading and Predictions. Information: (630) 937-8930.

JAN. 20

Terry Fator, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 3 and 8 p.m. Celebrity impressions, singing, comedy and ventriloquism – Fator does it all with the help of his puppet pals and gives one of the most uproarious performances you’ve ever seen. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Unmasking the Face of Homelessness, St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Rd., St. Charles. This third annual gala benefiting Lazarus House. Enjoy social hour, silent auctions, games, entertainment, dinner and a live auction. Lazarus House is a 501(c)3 Emergency Shelter, Center for Transitional Living and outreach Program helping neighbors from St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, and western rural Kane Country who are homeless or in crisis. Information: (630) 587-2144 or visit www.lazarushouse.net.

JAN. 22-28

Geneva Restaurant Week, highlighting culinary excellence by offering an entire week of discounted dining at some of Geneva’s finest restaurants. No coupon or ticket is necessary. Just mention to the server at one of the participating restaurants that you would like the Restaurant Week offering. For those that accept reservations, please be sure to call. Information: Geneva Chamber(630) 232-6060.

JAN. 24

Lecture: “Careers After Congress” with Matt Debros, Aurora University’s Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora, 7 p.m., free. Faculty speaker, Matt Debros, PhD, Assistant Professor of Political Science presents research challenging this conventional wisdom and provides an alternative framework in which special interests help guarantee — not destroy — representative government in America. Call (630) 844-4924 for registration information.

JAN. 26-27

Elgin Literary Festival, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A celebration of the written word for readers and writers of all ages. The Festival aims to highlight book culture and provide writers and readers a place to create and appreciate the art of writing. Information: (847) 931-6019

JAN. 28

Cave Hike at Devil’s Cave, Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 2-3 p.m., free. Join the experts at Red Oak Nature Center for a free hike through the woods, enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, and then head to Devil’s Cave. Fun for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register early for this popular event. Information and registration: (630) 897-1808.

–Kane County Calendar of Events Jan. 3 – Jan. 28–