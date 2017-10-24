–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 25 – Nov. 5

THROUGH OCT. 29

Million Dollar Quartet, Paramount Theatre , 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. There was no plan for Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins to record together on Dec. 4, 1956, but as fate would have it, they did and left behind a historic and mind-blowing album. Million Dollar Quartet tells that story, with all the raw energy and monumental talent you’ve come to expect from these music giants. Information: (630) 896-6666.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora, Celebrate fall at Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze! This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages. Information: (630) 966-7775.

THROUGH NOV. 12

French Market, Sundays, parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets, Geneva, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The market brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown Geneva.

THROUGH NOV. 18

The Drowning Girls, Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 Water Street Mall, Aurora, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.

Bessie, Alice, and Margaret have two things in common: they are married to George Joseph Smith, and they are dead. Surfacing from the bathtubs they were drowned in, the three breathless brides gather evidence against their womanizing, murderous husband by reliving the shocking events leading up to their deaths. Information: (630) 897-9496.

OCT. 27

Mars 2020, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium, South Kirk Rd at Pine St. Batavia, 8 p.m., $7. Lecture by Dr. Moogega Cooper of NASA.

William Pack’s “Exceptions to Reality”, Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. , Batavia, 6-9 p.m.,

The program is magic, mind reading, sideshow and mystery. Proceeds benefit Water Street Studios.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Sgt. Pepper with The Mersey Beatles, Hemmens Cultural Center, Elgin, 7:30 p.m. The all-Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band and the house band for over a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club, will perform their Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary Show. Information: www.hemmens.org.

Charles & Company at Hollywood’s Center Stage, Hollywood Casino Aurora, 1 W. New York St. Aurora, 9:30 p.m. Charles and Company is much more than a band of musicians. They are first and foremost entertainers. Entertainers that get the audience to let go, dance, laugh, and have some fun.

OCT. 27-29

Halloween at the Tanner House, 305 Cedar St., Aurora, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., $15 per person, $12 for members. Patent medicines as well as some other really bad ideas of the Victorian era are the subject of the 2017 Death Comes To The Tanner House: A Drop of Poison. Information: (630) 906-0650.

OCT. 27-NOV. 11

Wait Until Dark, Albright Theatre Company, 100 N. Island Ave. FL3, Batavia, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Susy must keep her wits about her when a con man tries to convince her to hand over a doll that could implicate her innocent husband in a terrible crime. Susy is blind and must turn the tables and keep the con man in the dark where she has the upper hand. Information: (630) 406-8838.

OCT. 28

BATFest Fall Festival, Riverwalk & Peg Bond Pavilion, 151 Island Ave., Batavia, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracts over 3,000 ghouls. BatFest includes, downtown Trick-or-Treating, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests BatArt and games for free family fun. Information: (630) 761-3528.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Aurora, noon-3 p.m., free. Aurora Downtown, an organization of downtown business and property owners, is hosting the event. A welcome table will be set up during the afternoon at David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Pl.

Halloween Family Scarecrow Stuff, Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. , Aurora, 1-3 p.m., $8 non-residents. Build your own scarecrow, paint pumpkins, play festive games, enjoy the photo booth, costume parade and light refreshments. Information: (630) 859-8606.

Myth Hike at Lippold Park, 2001 S. River St., Batavia, 5:30-7 p.m. On this hike, participants learn about the myths behind owls, bats and other animals of the night. Join in several fun activities that focus on the senses and end the night roasting marshmallows over a campfire. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5 & up. Information: www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/myth-hike/

Current Threats to Civil Liberties in America, Elgin Community College, Building G of 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, 7 p.m., free. Ed Yohnka, communications director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois will speak.

Way Down Wanderers Halloween Show, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 9 p.m. Equal parts fast-paced and soulful, 5-piece modern-folk Americana act, The Way Down Wanderers, draw listeners in with energy, originality and soulful generosity. No cover, must be 21. Information: (630) 264-2739.

Stay Warm with a Handcrafted Wrap, Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 Rt. 47 – Bldg A, Rm 152 Sugar Grove, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Enjoy a quiet time with friends and create a perfect holiday gift for a loved one. No prior crochet experience is necessary to join the fun, and once you master the basic single crochet stitch, you’ll be able to make projects for years to come. $29 for one or bring a friend for $39. Only 12 spots available. Information: (630) 466-2360.

OCT. 29

Halloween at Lyon Farm, 7935 Rt. 71, Yorkville, Trick-or-Treat in the historic Lyon Farm Village, participate in a costume parade around the square, earn prizes awarded for best costume, play old-fashioned games, take hay rides, and get spooked in the haunted house. Information: (630) 554-3064.

OCT. 30

Hocus Pocus, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 7 p.m., $1 admission. Before they were hanged by the townspeople of Salem, the Sanderson sisters would suck the souls from children to remain young. Three hundred years later, a virgin lights a magic candle, bringing the witches back to life where they continue their sinister plan, all while attempting to navigate the 20th century.

NOV. 1

Stomp, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. One night only. Information: (630) 896-6666.

NOV. 1-DEC. 31

Christmas at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Roard, Aurora. Join in the tradition of hunting for an Abbey-Farms-grown Christmas tree or select a fresh pre-cut fir tree from Father Andrews’ family in upper Michigan! Whether it’s Christmas trees, the Pine Tree Cafe, the yummy bakery or a tractor ride Abbey Farms is the place to grow memories and traditions. Information: (630) 966-7775.

NOV. 2

Learn the Secrets of Beautiful Gift Wrapping, Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 Rt. 47 – Building A,, Room 152 Sugar Grove, 6:30-9:30 p.m., $29, only 12 spots available. Craft specialist Paula “Charlie” Sabbia shows the basic skills of gift-wrapping and produce perfectly executed corners, how to make simple bows and wrap those oddly shaped items. Information: (630) 466-2360.

Paleoclimatology: What’s Past May Not be Prologue, Waubonsee Community College Auditorium, 4S783 State Rt. 47, Sugar Grove, 7 p.m., free. Dr. Reed Scherer, NIU Board of Trustees Professor and Distinguished Research Professor of Geology and Environmental Geosciences at Northern Illinois University says that by studying climate prior to the Industrial Age, we can track natural variation in climate. Information: (630) 466-2360.

NOV. 3

First Fridays Aurora, Downtown Aurora (various venues), 5 p.m. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art viewing, free trolley rides, free fun.

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Paramount Theatre | 23 E. Galena Blvd. Aurora, 8 p.m. Celebrate traditional Mexican folklorico with colorful costumes, wonderful music and electrifying, elegant and beautiful choreography. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Veterans Day Luncheon, Prisco Community Center | 150 W. Illinois Ave. | Aurora, noon-2:30 p.m. A catered lunch sponsored by Upper Crust will be served. “Honor Flight Chicago” and “Vets Roll” program benefits will be presented by Herscheld Luckenbill. Rick Pickren will perform. There will be prize drawings after the entertainment. Veterans are free. Advance registration is required for all attendees (including veterans) by Nov. 1. Information: (630) 859-8606.

NOV. 4

Kristin Chenoweth @ the Paramount, Nov 4, 2017-Nov 4, 2017 | 8pm | Paramount Theatre | 23 E. Galena Blvd. | Aurora, IL 60506 | 630.896.6666. Tony and Emmy Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth is a powerhouse singer, actor and author. If you love basking in the glow of incredible talent, you need to see this show.

Sense & Sensibility by Aquila Theatre Company. Nov 4, 2017-Nov 4, 2017 | 8pm| Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium | S. Kirk Rd at Pine St. Batavia, IL 60510 | Batavia, IL. Aquila Theatre Company brings one of Jane Austen’s most popular novels, “Sense & Sensibility” to Fermilab’s Ramsey Auditorium. Aquila is one of the foremost producers of touring theatre in the United States, visiting 50-60 communities per year. Tickets: $38/$19 for youth ages 18 and under Eligible for Early Bird, Bison, Senior/Military and Group Discounts

NOV. 5

Unforgettable: Falling in Love with Nate King Cole. Nov 5, 2017-Nov 5, 2017 | 3pm

Paramount Theatre | 23 E. Galena Blvd. Aurora, IL 60506 | Aurora, IL 60506 | 630.896.6666. Chicago leading man Evan Tyrone Martin – who Paramount theatregoers will recognize for his mind-blowing and jaw-dropping performance as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as King Triton in The Little Mermaid and Tom Collins in Rent (other local credits include Side How and Dreamgirls) – warmly resonates the velvety vocal style of musical legend Nat King Cole. Chicago Tribune calls the Award-nominated Martin “Destined for Stardom: One of the Hot New Faces of Chicago Theatre,” and BCR News praises, “Martin’s vocal ease would have done Nat King Cole proud.” Martin intimately relates Cole’s musical journey: from his upbringing in the Chicago church, to shuffling along the jazz scene, to his emergence as a popular music icon. Classic tunes include “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “L-O-V-E” and “Smile.”

–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 25 – Nov. 5–