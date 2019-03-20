Kane County news briefs

KANE COUNTY

Hernandez chosen to succeed

Chapa Lavia in Illinois House

Kane County Board member Barbara Hernandez has been chosen to fill the shoes of Linda Chapa Lavia, who was recently appointed to lead the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

Hernandez, 26, announced the appointment in a Facebook post. She was selected by a three-person panel of Kane County Democrats.

“I had the honor to be sworn in by Judge Michael Noland as state representative of the 83rd District. I never imagined a daughter of first generation immigrants could have made it this far.

Hernandez previously served as representative of Kane County Board District 8, which includes parts of Aurora and Montgomery. A County Board for District 8 replacement has not yet been announced.

According to her Kane County Board bio, Hernandez was born and raised in Aurora. She graduated from East Aurora High school in 2010, Waubonsee Community College in 2012 and from Aurora University in 2014.

She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish. Hernandez is the first in her family to attend college.

She has been actively involved in the community. Barbara started her passion for politics when she interned for Chapa LaVia’s office.

At age 19, Hernandez was elected precinct committee member for Ward 3, Precinct 5. On March of 2014 she was appointed to two commissions — one in Aurora Township and the second in the city of Aurora. In the summer of 2016, she became a member of the Board of Directors for the YWCA Aurora.

ELBURN

Support wild animal center at

night of fun, friends, food

The Fox Valley Wildlife Center will host its Annual Dinner Auction — its largest fundraiser of the year — on April 6 at Pipers Banquets, located at 1295 Butterfield Road, Aurora.

The event runs from 5-10 p.m.

The center is a wildlife rehabilitation center located in Elburn that takes in injured and orphaned wild animals from the community and provide them with care and eventual release back into the wild. It relies fully on donations and fundraisers.

Guests will receive dinner (choice of chicken or vegetarian), participate in a silent and live auction, have a chance to win cash and prizes in different raffles as well as learn more about Fox Valley Wildlife Center and their importance in the community.

The cost is $50 per person, which includes entrance and dinner. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.fvwc.org/events-and-fundraising/

FOX VALLEY PARKS

District hosts annual

Job Fair March 23

Looking for a flexible, rewarding experience to supplement your income, earn summer spending money or save up cash for college? Find the right fit at the Fox Valley Park District, which will be holding its annual Job Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23.

Specifically tailored to teens, adults and retirees, the FVPD Job Fair will be held at Prisco Community Center, 150. W. Illinois Ave., Aurora.

Job Fair attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet FVPD staff and supervisors looking to hire seasonal help

Find the right opportunity to suit specific needs

Learn about the perks and benefits FVPD offers

Bring resumes and highlight strengths

The FVPD presently has several open positions, mostly seasonal. Opportunities are available in parks and grounds, recreation, community centers, camps, aquatics and much more.

“Our job fair offers the perfect opportunity for applicants to meet with our staff members face-to-face,” said Lisa Santoria, human resources manager at the FVPD. “It allows for potential employees to not only showcase their resumes and experience, but also their personalities, which isn’t always an option when applying online.”

Applicants are encouraged to download and complete their Job Applicant Profile ahead of time, but forms will also be available at the Job Fair for those unable to complete it in advance. Find the profile form at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/fox-valley-park-district-job-fair/.

GENEVA

Cougars add more protective

netting around field

The Kane County Cougars have announced that new protective netting at Northwestern Medicine Field will be extended for the upcoming 2019 season. Currently, the protective netting covers sections 108-112 behind home plate. The new netting will now span the entire length of the seating bowl from sections 103-118.

In February of 2018, Major League Baseball announced that all 30 teams would extend protective netting to at least the end of each dugout. The Cougars decision to extend the protective netting was based on research provided by ballparks across the country as well as a belief that the netting will enhance the fan experience.

“This is a project that we have been researching and discussing for months,” said Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug. “We know the expansion of the protective netting will not only increase the visual experience for fans, but also peace of mind for families visiting the ballpark.”

The Cougars will work with Custom Net Backstops, Inc. on the project as the existing netting is replaced with a thinner and stronger material known as Dyneema. The new material will reduce the visual impact on spectators, making the netting virtually invisible to the eye after only a few minutes.

“We are excited to be a part of the growing norm of implementing protective netting at MiLB ballparks across all levels,” said Custom Net Backstops owner Jim Cruea. “The Kane County Cougars project will consist of engineering and installing #18 Dyneema netting above the dugouts and down to each of the bullpen areas.”

Installation of the expanded netting is expected to be completed by the end of March, just in time for Opening Night on Thursday, April 4. The Cougars will host the Clinton LumberKings at 6:30 PM while the first 1,500 fans will receive a 2019 Opening Night cap, courtesy of Northwestern Medicine.

ST. CHARLES

Upcoming forum tackles

green infrastructure

How can trees, natural areas, permeable pavers, and rain gardens benefit you and the environment?

Find out at the Green Infrastructure Forum hosted by the Fox Valley Sustainability Network from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Midwest Groundcovers LLC, 6N800 IL Route 25, St. Charles.

The forum will discuss programs and municipalities in the Fox Valley that have implemented green infrastructure plans and improvements in their community.

The forum is free, but registration is required. Visit www.foxvalleysustainabilitynetwork.com/ for more information.

GENEVA

Leaf pickup resumes, yard

waste collection follows

The City’s curbside leaf collection vacuum program is scheduled to restart operations the week of March 25 for all Geneva residents after inclement weather ended the program prematurely last fall.

Kramer Tree Specialists crews will begin the final pickup on the City’s east side Monday, March 25 and work their way west throughout the community. Residents should have their leaves raked to the curb by 7 a.m. March 25 since zones are not being implemented. Work is anticipated to take one week, weather permitting.

Residents will be able to get a jump start on their spring yard work with free collection available during the final two weeks of March.

Yard waste bags set at the curb will be picked up for free – no refuse sticker required – on residents’ regular garbage day the weeks of March 18 and 25.

WHEATON

Program on how prairies were

transformed into farmland

Bread, potatoes, sauerkraut, dairy and meat were Midwestern cultural foods set on the table in the 1800s. In the presentation “A Rich & Fertile Land”, hear how the virgin prairies were transformed into the nation’s farming heartland.

The presentation, sponsored by the DuPage County Historical Museum and The Culinary Historian of Northern Illinois, will take place in the Museum auditorium on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Bruce Kraig, author and food historian, will be discussing how these Midwestern staples shaped the agricultural landscape while Michelle Podkowa, DuPage County Historical Museum manager and educator, shares her family’s farming experience dating back to the 19th century.

Audience participation is encouraged, from sharing their own agricultural memories to written food recipes to share. “A Rich & Fertile Land” is part of the Museum’s Voices of DuPage initiative, where they are encouraging anyone with agriculture background and narratives to share their verbal stories on audio to preserve for future generations.

It is also in association with their Home Grown exhibit debuting this fall. To sign up for Voices of DuPage or to receive more information, call 630-510-4941.

The Cookery Manuscript Project and Community Cookbook Project will also be discussed. Refreshments will be served. Register online at dupagemuseum.org or call 630-510-4941 for member and children’s tickets.

ELGIN

Man who fell asleep while

driving faces heroin charges

A St. Charles man who allegedly fell asleep while driving along Randall Road in Elgin is facing heroin possession charges.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Mark J. Zivic, 24, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Kane County prosecutors and the Elgin police allege that about 5 p.m. Feb. 27, 2019, Elgin police received a 911 call reporting a motorist who appeared to be falling asleep as his vehicle was stopped at traffic lights along southbound Randall Road in the area of U.S. Route 20.

A responding Elgin police officer saw the vehicle near Bowes Road. The officer approached the vehicle and after talking to the driver, Zivic, searched the vehicle, finding heroin packaged in multiple plastic bags.

A Kane County judge set Zivic’s bail at $7,000 with 10 percent ($700) to apply for bond, and set Zivic’s next court appearance for 9 a.m. March 21, 2019, in front of Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler, Jr., in Courtroom 311 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

GENEVA

Viking ship announces

2019 visit days

Geneva’s Viking replica longship, called the Viking, has announced its 2019 visit days, including extra days each for June Swedish Days and October Cottages in the Woods festival.

The public is invited. The life-size Viking is housed at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive in Geneva. Parking is free.

Visit days are 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month from April through October. This season’s visit days are April 20, May 18, June 22-23, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19-20.

Special visit days are June 22-23 in observance of Swedish Days and Oct. 19-20 in observance of Cottages in the Woods festival.

Guided group tours begin every 30 minutes with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. Self-guided viewing is also available. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for teens.

Group tours are available with two weeks advance notice. The fee is $50. Call (630) 674-7530 or email Viking 1893.gmail.com.

For more information about visit days, call (630) 753-9412 or