–Kane County News Briefs

ST. CHARLES

Mayor revokes license of massage parlor

Mayor Raymond Rogina, acting as Liquor Control Commissioner, enforced local massage ordinances and revoked the license of Shangri-La Massage & Spa, 2015 Dean St., Suite 7A after an employee was cited Jan. 11, 2017, for misdemeanor prostitution.

Shangri-La also must pay $2,990.20 in court costs. The St. Charles Liquor Control Commission considers alcohol, tobacco and massage license issues.

The licensee came before the St. Charles Liquor Commission on Nov. 13, 2017, after appealing the original Feb. 6, 2017, license revocation. On Nov. 27, 2017, Rogina issued his Findings and Decision from the November hearing, once again finding the licensee committed seven violations of the Massage Establishment Code.

Five violations pertained to prostitution, solicitation to commit prostitution, or other acts of a sexual nature; two pertained to supervision.

The licensee presented at a mitigation hearing December 18, 2017. After careful review of the hearing transcript, Rogina found that each alleged violation of the Massage Establishment Code was violated by a preponderance of evidence.

ELGIN

Longtime St. Charles deputy now ECC’s top cop

Longtime St. Charles Deputy Police Chief Dave Kintz announced this week that he has accepted a position as the chief of police at Elgin Community College.

Kintz also served as the St. Charles Police Department public information officer.

Kintz said he is looking forward to the ECC job, and he thanked local media representatives for their shared responsibility of keeping citizens informed on public safety issues.

“I always tried to be open and responsive to all of your requests, knowing that all of us just had a job to do,” he wrote. “I hope that came across in my service levels, whether it was an on-camera interview, simply checking on the status of a case, or an after-hours response for crash information, I tried to assist where I could.”

Kintz said the most trying case of his career probably was the Coffland shooting last year, a March 10 incident in which a man reportedly shot and killed his twin 16-year-old daughters, wounded his wife in the leg and turned the gun on himself.

“I always tell people who watched the coverage and followed the articles that working with all of you was the easiest part of the entire case,” he told area journalists. “I appreciate the patience and professionalism you extended to me knowing that this was a high profile case that garnered national attention. My goal has always been to get you the information you need quickly and accurately.”

COUNTY

Special holiday recycle event in St. Charles

Kane County Recycles will host a special post-holiday recycling event on Jan. 13.

County Recycling Coordinator Jennifer Jarland said the post-holiday collection will include electronics and books and take place between 8 a.m- noon at the Kane County Branch Court office at 540 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

“Because of the struggles to conduct this event in the snow and cold, we initiated a winter break a couple of years ago, from December through March,” Jarland said. “However, we feel it is important to do a January event because there’s just so much stuff residents want to recycle after the holidays.”

Probably the most-popular post-holiday recycled items are holiday lights. They fall under the category of electronics and can be recycled at no charge. People who receive electronic gifts are often eager to unload an older model, and many New Year’s resolutions include clearing out long-stored electronic items.

Kane County’s recycling events will take the regular hiatus in February and March, and resume again in April 2018. Visit countyofkane.org/Recycling/Pages/default.aspx for a full schedule of 2018 events and the materials that will be collected at each.

AURORA

Film lovers group plans series downtown screenings

A local group of film lovers plan to debut a new series of showings on Jan. 18 as part of its efforts to bring more films to downtown Aurora.

The group of Aurora residents formed Aurora Film Society (AFS) last September to serve as an educational, social, and local resource that provides a shared cinematic cultural experience based in the city center.

The film society will offer monthly screenings of curated films as well as special events such as single screenings and festivals that focus on genres such as documentaries, animation, children’s film, and music.

The screenings begin in January at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway. The 2018 film series includes 12 films on alternating Thursdays. If membership is large enough, the group will offer two screenings a month. The movie loft, located on the second floor of the museum, seats approximately 60.

For more information on movies, subscription levels or to purchase a subscription, visit aurorafilmsociety.org.

Yearly subscriptions are required to attend the monthly film screenings. Three subscription levels are offered. The basic level at $50 includes one admission to each monthly film screening. Admission is transferrable, but not refundable.

Karl Nicholas is the board president. Board members include Jeanne Norris, Kyle Reeves, Vicki McCoy, Karen Nicholas, and Helen Ratzlow.

BATAVIA

Park District to open new Day Care program

The New Horizons Preschool, program of the Batavia Park District, is opening its doors to prospective parents from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, to allow parents the opportunity to meet teachers, explore classrooms and learn more about the play-based program. Children are also welcome to attend.

New Horizons Preschool is designed to provide an opportunity for social and emotional growth as well as a beginning adjustment to a more formal school experience. The program is based on the philosophy that children learn more through play. Play provides opportunities for children of all abilities to participate in common activities. This is paramount in the foundation of self-esteem and self-confidence.

A knowledgeable staff works together to provide a safe and happy environment. Children are encouraged to think independently, be creative and freely explore in a structured atmosphere.

The New Horizons school year runs from the day after Labor Day in September to the Friday before Memorial Day in May. Registration will be open to current participants and Batavia Park District residents on Jan. 8 and to non-residents on Feb. 5.

For more information or to schedule a personal tour, please contact Lori McDonald at (630) 406-5282 or lorim@bataviaparks.org.

AURORA



Harry Potter Festival to return in June

Aurora’s inaugural Harry Potter Festival sold out its intial event in 2017, now organizers plan to return and cast its spell on June 9-10 in and around downtown Aurora.

The festival, started by local mom and teacher Kate Purl is partnering with Aurora Downtown, a non-profit organization of business and property owners.

Proceeds from the festival will be split by local non-profit organizations. If a 501(c)(3) organization is interested in being one of the beneficiaries, visit https://cityoflumos.org/info/ to learn more.

Vendors are also encouraged to visit the website as Diagon Alley will be returning to Water Street Mall.

Tickets will go on sale on March 24. For more information email info@CityOfLumos.org

AURORA



West High develops health apprenticeship

West Aurora School District 129, together with support of the United States Department of Labor and the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation, have developed Illinois’s first Federally Registered Apprenticeship Program in a health field at the secondary education level.

The apprenticeship program will focus on assisting high school graduates with Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials by advancing their skills and assisting students with the transition from being a student to becoming a highly skilled employee. Local employers will provide graduates with full-time employment and a mentor who will work with district staff to monitor skill development and provide support.

The apprenticeship program will provide apprentices with transition support of various kinds through district staff and a mentor provided by the employer. District 129 will provide the required training before students graduate from high school to make their transition year as a new employee manageable. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, the apprentice will receive tuition assistance to support lifelong learning and a Completion Certificate from the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship.

Partnering employers will have the opportunity to assist these apprentices by increasing their mastery of needed skills to work as a CNA. The benefit for the partnering employer is a highly skilled and competent staff that provides quality individualized care for their residence.

Employers will also receive a certificate from the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship showing they are a Federally Registered Apprenticeship Training site and an education partner.

–Kane County News Briefs–