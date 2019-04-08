UPDATE: Police clearing scene at Batavia High School after report of man with gun

Police began clearing the scene around 8:40 a.m., saying no gun or person was found after early morning reports that an unknown gunman had entered Batavia High School.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist Batavia Police for an incident at Batavia High School.

The city of Batavia tweeted, “Thank you to the Batavia Police Department and their response to the report of an unknown person with a rifle entering the building. Fortunately, no gunman was found and there were no reports of injuries. ”

No students are faculty were reported inside the building at the time the call came in which police posted on Twitter was around 6:30 a.m.

School District 101 buses were told to not do their normal routes to not to BHS this morning after the report came in.

But other schools in the district are open.

“If your child has been picked up by a bus, they will be returned home. All other schools will be in session with bus service,” School District 101 said in a released statement.