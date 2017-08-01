A 38-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint and sexually assaulted during an early Saturday, July 29 morning attack in Aurora, Aurora police said.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. in an alley in the 400 block of Marion Avenue.

The woman reported that she was walking alone in the alley when she was approached by a man with a handgun who demanded she give him her valuables.

The woman complied and handed over her cash, Ferrelli said. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted between two garages in the alley.

After the assault, the suspect ordered the woman to leave the area. She was later treated at an Aurora hospital.

The suspect involved in the incident was described as a black man in his late teens. He was 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with a short hair and no facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack, police said.

If you have any information, please call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips using the “My PD” app. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and any information that leads to an arrest qualifies for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

— Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Aurora —