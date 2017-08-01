–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Aug. 2

Anime Club

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join us in watching & discussing different anime videos at each session. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Dog Days of Summer

10:30-11:45 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come sit with a certified therapy dog and practice reading aloud. Bring a book along or choose one of ours. When you sign up you’ll register for a 15-minute time slot. For independent students entering grades 1-9 only. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Intergenerational Talent Show

6:30 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 Washington St., Oswego

$5 at the door

The Oswego Senior Center is hosting an Intergenerational Talent Show to raise money for the center. Comedians, musicians, dancers, and more will share their abilities at this evening of talent and family fun. Tickets are $5 at the door. Light refreshments will be served. Call (630) 554-5602 for more information.

Aug. 3

Senior Lunch Bunch

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet at Senior Services Associates, 908 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

$10 bus fee

Do you enjoy getting out and having lunch, and meeting new people? This may be the bunch for you! We will be leaving Senior Services Associates at 10:02 a.m. and head to Eggsclusive Café in Sycamore. After lunch, we will be heading to Sycamore for shopping. The bus will return by 4 p.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, please contact Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777.

Legos at the Library

6-7 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Walk into a room full of Legos and Duplos and let your imagination guide you. Open to all ages, children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Award Winners and Classics Book Discussion Group

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

This group meets the first Thursday of the month at the Oswego Campus and discusses classic novels and recent award winners. Contact Gloria Drake at (630) 978-1660 to receive a copy of the book.

Funky Floats Night

6:45-8:45 p.m.

Winrock, 21 Winrock Rd., Montgomery

$5 Passholders / $8 Non-Passholders

Float on a donut, float on a turtle, float on a pizza next to Aunt Myrtle! Bring a funky float, raft, or noodle, something that floats, but not your pet poodle. Some for singles, some for a pair, all of these are fun to share! Register at http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

Gardening Class

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Mike Nowak walks his audience through some common misconceptions about plants, gardening remedies and even insects and why you need to check your sources before you grab your shovel. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the Yorkville Garden Club. No registration is required.

Aug. 4

Drop-In Storytime

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Women’s Group will be reading to the little kiddies. Each month we will have a different reader, who will be here in March? Come and find out. This is a drop in event, no registration needed.

The Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 16 and up. A book club designed for young adults and adults with intellectual disabilities. We will read through a book together and discuss it. To register call Christy (630) 978-1276.

Kids’ Garage Sale

12-2:30 p.m.

Civic Center park, 5 Ashlawn Dr., Oswego

Visit http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org/ for pricing

Grab your outgrown treasures, clear clutter, and cash in or shop this outdoor sale for unique, affordable toys and collectibles. Free popcorn and lemonade for all! Whether you’re buying or selling, don’t miss it. Register to sell at http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org/.

Aug. 5

Old School vs. New School Skate Party

7:30-11:00 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

$8 admission

Saturday evening is our “Old vs. New” session. All ages welcome. Games, races & more! Admission: $8. Skate Rental: $4. (regular, speed, or inline). Snackbar will be open.

Aug. 6

Life on a Lily Pad

1-2:30 p.m.

Lippold Park, 2001 S. River St., Batavia

R $7 / N $10

Come to Lippold Park and explore our pond. Play some fun games and learn about the plants and animals that call Lippold Pond their home. Ages 5-7. Register at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m.

Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego

Free

Celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week with a rejuvenating stretch in the park before the Oswego Country Market. No Registration required.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Aug. 7

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “The Secret Garden” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Aug. 8

Oswegoland Walks

8:15-9 a.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Free

Walking is always more enjoyable with friends. Use Nordic Walking poles, hand weights, or just your own feet as you are led on a walkaround Oswego by an experienced fitness instructor. In the event of inclement weather, a group exercise class will be held indoors at our Boulder Point facility. Join any time during the session. Registration is recommended but not required.

Genealogy Consultations

9 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy resources at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Aging is Mandatory; Acting it is Optional!

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Too often, we get it into our heads that we must act a certain way or that we are “too old” to do certain things that we enjoyed in the past. If you have found yourself engaging in fewer activities that you enjoy, then this event is for you! It’s time to make age a little less relevant! Please join certified life-coach Rhonda Richter and learn how to maximize your time and enjoy life better.

Shrinky Dinks – Magnets

1-1:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This program is for kids 6 and older. Come and have fun making shrink dinks! You can make your own or trace something you like. Registration is required. Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/.

Pizza & Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students entering grades 6-9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–