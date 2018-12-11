–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 18

Dec. 12

Tech Day 2018

Oswego Campus

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Library staff will be available in the front lobby to demonstrate and answer questions about Virtual Reality, Photographic Slide to Digital Conversion, Roku’s Wi-fi Hotspot, 3D Printing and more.

The Needle Bee

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

The Needle Bee Group meets weekly on Wednesday. All ages are welcome on the first Wednesday of each month to help pass along skills of the experienced knitters. All other Wednesdays are reserved for seniors age 60 or better. Beginners and experienced knitters are invited. Bring your own materials.

Chess Club

6 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Group is open to all skill levels. Chessboards will be set up in the Social Gathering Room for gameplay. Feel free to bring your own chess set if preferred. If you would like to play chess outside club dates, ask at the circulation desk.

Dec. 13

SCORE: Marketing to Millennials Through Instagram

8:30-11 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Speaker Nic Zito, CEO of Rev3 Innovation Center, will talk about how you can create strategies for success by using Instagram to promote your business and share millennial marketing tips.

Grinch-mas Party

6-7:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery

Free

All ages. Drop in for this Seuss inspired holiday celebration. The fun will make your heart grow.

Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Who is the Real Santa Claus?

7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join presenter Mike McCann to learn about the history and lore of the iconic figure: Santa Claus. Co-hosted with the Sandwich Park District, this program will joyously merge history and holiday.

Dec. 14

It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

5-7 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Enjoy Christmas treats, holiday themed crafts, live holiday music performed by members of the Sandwich High School Band, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collection.

Literacy Centers

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 3-6.

Stop by any time to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Adult Tennis Social

7-9:30 p.m.

Vaughn Athletic Center

Call for Pricing

Ages 21 and older

BYOB…and join in an evening of round-robin play, appetizers, raffle prizes and more. Attendees can bring alcoholic beverages. Call Vaughn Tennis at 630-907-8067 for more information.

Dec. 15

Little Elves Gift Making

12:30-3:30 p.m.

Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road, Aurora

R $20 / N $30

Ages 3-8

Parents drop off your children and head out for holiday shopping. Your little elves will stay busy making their own gifts to take home and give to friends and family. Register online.

Glow-Mageddon Archery

4-7 p.m.

The Archery Place, 1725 Unit B

Crescent Lake Drive, Montgomery

$49.00

Played like dodge ball but low draw weight bows and soft foam tipped arrows are used. Pizza and drink are included or you can bring your own. Ages 8 and up.

Dec. 16

Yoga for the Holidays

5-5:50 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Ages: 16 and up

Bring friends and family to this free class led by an experienced instructor. Class is suitable for all levels including those new to yoga. Register in advance as space is limited. Bring a yoga mat to class.

Virtual Reality

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 12 and up

Sign up for a 30-minute Virtual Reality session. You’ll have a five-minute tutorial and 20 minutes to play. You can choose an experience or a game.

Dec. 17

Dungeons & Dragons

6-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive,

Montgomery

Free

Grades 6-12.

Do you enjoy playing Dungeons and Dragons or want to learn? Join in the fun new club.

Creative Club

4 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Ages 7 and older

If you like to be creative, then come get creative in this new club.

Merry Movie Monday

5:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Bring the family in to the library to enjoy a classic holiday-themed movie. Refreshments will be included. No registration required.

LEGO Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Ages 2 and older with a parent. This LEGO club is for the younger set with a parent. The library will provide the LEGOs. Children provide the creativity.

Dec. 18

Panera Story Time

20-10:30 p.m.

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Back to the Yorkville Panera for Story Time. The Yorkville Panera will provide registered children with milk and cookies. All ages are welcome to attend, but register, space is limited.

Craft Time with Andrea

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Grades: Pre-K- Fifth.

Join Ms. Andrea, the third Tuesday of the month for a special craft. This month’s theme is “Color Me Calm.” Color pictures while enjoying calming music.

Adult Painting Class

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

$10

Join Michelle Shepard from the Petite Palette for a special Holiday-themed adult painting class! We will be painting Whispered Winter. Payment must be made at time of registration; cash or checks. Checks should be made payable to Sandwich Public Library.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 18–