–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Dec. 31

Dec. 26

Bilingual Story Time

6-6:30 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Spanish and English speaking children are invited to the library to read books. Learn, and have fun in both languages.

Dec. 27

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required

Game Day

1-3 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Free

Join Ms. Jennette to play various board games and card games. Register for some fun.

Dec. 28

Cyber-Security Basics

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

$10

Learn how to protect your computer from hackers and keep it secure. Class has five openings and computers will be provided for participants. Payment is due at time of registration and must be made in person. Cash/Check only. Checks payable to Sandwich Public Library District. Registration closes 48 hours before program date.

How to Draw Manga Faces

1-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12.

Join us as profession artist Christine Thornton teaches us how to draw manga faces.

Library Feud

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 2-5.

It’s a library game show. Teams will compete, Family-Feud style, for awesome prizes.

Next Chapter Book Club

4-5 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Adolescents and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities reading, learning, making friends, and having fun together in a public setting. Call 630-978-1276 to register or email ckepler@oswego.lib.il.us

Dec. 31

Happy Noon Year

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

$9/resident, $13/non-resident

Ring in the Noon year with this family friendly event where kids of all ages can enjoy New Year’s Eve. Burn off some energy playing in the gym, make a party favor, or grab a snack. This Noon Year will be complete with a countdown and balloon drop at noon. Each person attending must register on the Oswegoland Park District website.

Family New Year’s Eve Bash

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora

$10 in advance / $13 day-of

Party-goers ages 2 and up can bounce in inflatables, play games, participate in interactive entertainment and dance to music. There will be a countdown and balloon drop at noon. Pre-registration by noon on Dec. 30 includes admission, party favors, and a snack. Day-of registration is an additional $3; party favors may not be available. Register at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org

–Kendall County Calendar of Events Dec. 26 – Dec. 31–