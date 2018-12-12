–Kendall County News Briefs

Kendall County

Willow Crest is a super supporter of FVOAS

Willow Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation recently hosted and dinner and auction evening in support of Fox Valley Older Adult Services (FVOAS). Willow Crest Administrator Ann Marie Harrington and Business Development Liaison Ashley Phillips presented a generous donation to Cindy Worsley, executive director of FVOAS.

A longtime supporter of FVOAS, Willow Crest is one of their top annual sponsors, an event sponsor, newsletter supporter and most recently donated the proceeds from this silent auction. The night also included, the very entertaining, Windy City Dualing Pianos, a delicious buffet and beverages.

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich offers skilled short-term and long-term care, 24 hours a day, under the supervision of their medical directors.

The generosity of both business and private donors has enabled FVOAS, for the past 46 years, to help seniors continue to live vital and independent lives. Through active adult activities at the Senior Center, adult day service and home services, including 24/7 private home services, FVOAS and its partner, Voluntary Action Center, assist thousands of seniors in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties.

For more information, call, 815-786-9404 or stop by the Fox Valley Community Center at 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired call

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of multiple gunshots in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road, Montgomery, Oswego Township that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. Multiple Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Criminal Intelligence Team responded to the area.

This case is currently under investigation and police would like to thank the numerous citizens for their valuable assistance and information which greatly assisted us with our efforts. The Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Criminal Intelligence Team to heighten patrols in the area to ensure the streets remain safe for the area residents. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 630-553-7500, ext. 1105.

If anyone would like to remain anonymous on calling in information on this or other crimes, they should call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the offenders.

Deputies warm of another telephone scam

Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Dec. 3 for a telephone scam. The victim was contacted by an auto-dialer from 331-240-1294, stating in summary that a “hit” had been placed on them for $30,000, not to contact the police, and to call back as soon as possible.

The recording states that should the victim want to have the “hit” removed they could do so by sending $10,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to remain calm and to not act on this. Do not send any money, and feel free to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 630-553-5856 if you would like a deputy to respond.

Montgomery

Property tax rebate applications due

Village of Montgomery officials are preparing to issue the fourth round of property tax rebate checks, thanks to the successful sales tax referendum in November 2012.

A property tax rebate in the amount of $45 will be mailed to each residential property owner who submits an application by Dec. 17.

All money owed to the village (taxes, water bills, etc.) must be paid and current to receive the rebate. Additional information can be found on the property tax refund application.

This rebate is only available to homeowners who pay property taxes to the Village of Montgomery. Therefore, the rebate does not apply to residents in Boulder Hill and other unincorporated areas.

Applications are available on the village website and at Village Hall, and were also mailed out to property owners on Sept. 1. Rebate checks will be processed during the winter and mailed out by the end of April 2019.

Oswego

Exercise Classes for Seniors

Whether you are a novice or a pro, try Line Dancing on Fridays at 10-11 a.m. at the Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington.

Instructor Mary Love will get you dancing for just $1 per session instructor fee. Line dancing can help with balance and coordination, as well as memory and endurance.

If Gentle Yoga might be more to your liking, come to the Oswego Senior Center on Tuesdays 11 a.m. -Noon and Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Yoga can be a great way to exercise the aging body.

Instructor Neeta Mohanity has students use a chair and modifies positions for comfort and concerns. $3 per class or $15 monthly pass.

On Wednesdays, 12:30-1:15 p.m. and Fridays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., Tai Chi is offered at the center. Tai Chi a slow moving, fluid exercise that helps with balance, coordination, movement, agility and mindfulness. Instructor Kristi Niedzwiecki recommends that this style of exercise is particularly good for those suffering from arthritis or joint stiffness. $3 per class or $15 monthly pass.

Call it Bags or Cornhole, calling men and women age 60 or better to join the group at the Senior Center. It easy to play, great fun and good exercise. Play is held Mondays and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call the Oswego Senior Center at 630-554-5602 for more information about all exercise classes.

D308 sets milestone in number of state scholars

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 announces a record-setting 105 students from Oswego East High School and 78 students for Oswego High Schools’ graduating classes of 2019 have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually.

This year, more than 21,000 honorees join the other top students who have been honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from 757 high schools across the state. Illinois State Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.

“We are very proud of the many students from both Oswego East High School and Oswego High School for receiving the distinguished recognition of being an Illinois State Scholars,” says Jamie Max, director of high school education. “These students are not only committed and dedicated to their academic achievements but are also great leaders and volunteers in our schools and community.”

–Kendall County News Briefs–