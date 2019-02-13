–Kendall County News Briefs

Kendall County

New director named for U of I Extension

University of Illinois Extension appointed Deanna Roby-Vorgias of Itasca as the new County Director serving DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.

Roby-Vorgias succeeds Sandra I. Davis, who retired in January with 48 years of service in Extension.

As county director, Vorgias will lead the tri-county unit and its 20-plus staff members in three office locations – St. Charles, Naperville and Yorkville. She will be responsible for personnel, financial, program, and facilities management.

Roby-Vorgias has a master’s degree in Education – Human Resource Development from University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in Corporate and Organizational Communications – Business Administration from Northern Illinois University.

She comes to the role with 25 years of experience with University of Illinois Extension and 4-H Youth Development, most of which has been in DuPage, Kane and Kendall Counties. In 2018, she earned the state Mentoring Extension Excellence Award.

Aurora

Kifowit to host digital safety seminar

To equip residents with information about how to use technology safely, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is hosting a digital safety seminar at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Eola Road Branch of the Aurora Library, located at 555 S. Eola Road in Aurora.

“The internet makes our lives easier in so many ways, but also gives criminals access to a wealth of personal information that they can use to steal your identity,” said Kifowit. “It’s important to be aware of how to protect your passwords, credit card details and banking information in order to protect yourself.”

Kifowit will welcome a digital security expert for a discussion on protecting your privacy, securing your computer and mobile devices, keeping your online accounts safe and avoiding the latest social media, email and telephone scams. For more information or to RSVP, please contact 630-585-1308 or RSVP@ILDistrict84.com.

“Because technology is always changing and new internet scams show up all the time, keeping your personal data private and secure is an ongoing challenge,” said Kifowit. “I encourage area residents to join us for this informative seminar on how to stay safe online.”

Officer honored for saving toddler’s life

Congratulations are going out to Aurora Police Officer Diego Avila on his selection as December Employee of the Month at the Aurora Police Department.

Officer Avila was selected for his response to a call in September 2018 to assist the Kane County Sheriff’s Office for a report of a child who was not conscious and not breathing. He was the first on the scene and quickly learned the child had apparently drown.

Officer Avila took control of the 2-year old and immediately began CPR. He continued his life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived and transported the child to the hospital.

Despite being involved in a highly stressful situation involving the drowning of a young child, Avila immediately began assisting the Sheriff’s Deputies with their preliminary investigation by interacting with family members, friends and neighbors of the child’s family.

The child was eventually stabilized and transported to a pediatric critical care facility where he was reported to be breathing on his own with the assistance of medical equipment.

Police confiscate pound of meth during traffic stop

Just before 1 a.m., on Feb. 1 an Aurora patrol officer was traveling eastbound on Galena Boulevard behind a car that had a license plate that was completely obstructed.

He pulled the car over at Fourth Street and came in contact with the driver, Jesus E. Duran-Contreras, 23, of the 28W600 block of Barnes Av., West Chicago. When he ran a warrant check on Duran-Contreras, he discovered he had outstanding warrants out of DuPage and Kane counties for failing to appear in court on possession of meth charges.

One of the backseat passengers in the vehicle, Vladimir R. Fernandez, 30, of the 500 block of Irving Street, Joliet, was also found to be wanted by the Illinois State Police for failing to appear on a traffic charge.

After placing the pair under arrest and a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found the meth, which they tied back to Duran-Contreras and had a street value of just under $22,000, in a bag on the back seat. The shot gun and ammo were connected back to Fernandez and were located in the trunk.

Upon conferring with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Duran-Contreras was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; while Fernandez was charged with a single count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Both men are being held in the Kane County Jail. Duran-Contreras’s bail is $100,000; Fernandez’s is $50,000.

Two Aurora women, ages 26 and 23 who were also in the vehicle at the time of the stop, were released after being interviewed.

Montogmery

Police warn residents about new animal law

As a reminder, after Jan 1, new Illinois law states that the owner of a dog or cat that is a companion animal cannot expose the dog or cat in a manner that places the dog or cat in a life-threatening situation for a prolonged period in extreme heat or extreme cold that could result in injury to or death of the animal; or result in hypothermia, hyperthermia, frostbite or similar conditions.

Montgomery police take this seriously and will take protective custody of the dog(s) and/or cat(s) until a more appropriate and humane location is available. Upon determining who the owner of the animals is, they can be cited for being in violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act. This is a class A misdemeanor and will result in a court appearance.

To report any occurrences of this, MPD encourages you to contact the non-emergency number at 630-553-0554

Police investigate shooting, one in custody

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Feb. 4 at approximately 5:13 pm.

Montgomery Police responded to several calls for shots fired in the 1700 block of Marilyn Lane. Upon arrival, evidence was located that indicated a weapon was discharged; however, there was no indication of any injuries to any persons. There have been no arrests made in connection to this incident; however, while conducting the investigation a subject was taken into custody for unrelated outstanding warrants out of Kane County.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. The Montgomery Police Department strongly encourages anyone with further information to contact Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553- 5999. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the offenders.

Business booming in Montgomery

This year will see some significant new development in Montgomery that will provide additional employment, housing, shopping and dining opportunities.

A new Verizon store opened in late 2018 on the east side of Orchard Road next to Fullers Car Wash. To the south, The Learning Experience is under construction and expected to open this spring.

Across the street on Caterpillar Drive a new Dollar Tree is under construction and will also be opening this spring.

The new apartment complex, Montgomery Place Apartments, will begin construction in the spring. Earthwork, grading and underground work has already been completed.

A new McAllister’s Deli that has been approved as part of a three-unit building in Ogden Hill next to Buona Beef. The other two occupants of the building have not been announced yet.

YouTube Channel lets residents watch meetings

Did you know that the Village of Montgomery has a YouTube channel?

On this channel, you can watch videos of all Village Board Meetings within a few days after a meeting.

From time to time other videos are also posted, such as videos of Montgomery Fest and the State of the Village address.

You can subscribe to this channel to be notified whenever new video content is added. To find our channel visit https://www.youtube.com/user/MontgomeryIllinois.

Yorkville

Planning and Zoning Commission vacancy

The Planning and Zoning Commission is comprised of seven members. Duties of the Planning and Zoning Commission include the following: to hear and report findings and recommendations to the Mayor and City Council on all applications for text amendments, map amendments and special use permits in the manner prescribed by city code; to initiate, direct and review, from time to time, studies of the provisions of the zoning code and to make reports of its recommendations to the mayor and City Council; and to prepare and recommend to the Mayor and City Council a comprehensive plan or updates for the present and future development or redevelopment of the city.

Anyone with questions regarding this volunteer position on the Planning and Zoning Commission, contact the Clerk’s Office at 630-553-4350.

Musician Tom Sharpe to perform free show at library

Come enjoy The Music of Tom Sharpe from Mannheim Steamroller on Feb. 23 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Yorkville Public Library.

Tom Sharpe is the drummer for the Grammy Award winning group Mannheim Steamroller. He is an internationally recognized, critically acclaimed composer, and the creator of his own world music ensemble, Sharpe World Music.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and registration is required.

