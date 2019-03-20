Kendall County news briefs

Kendall County

Funds available for energy assistance

Kendall County Health Department’s Kendall-Grundy Community Action Services has funds available to assist low income households in meeting their immediate home energy needs by paying a portion of winter energy bills to prevent service interruptions, while providing education on home energy conservation and other opportunities to achieve and maintain financial self-stability.

The County Health Department also offers a free energy conservation kit with that includes helpful tips on further conserving energy, intended to help lower energy costs.

To qualify for this assistance on your gas and your electric bills, households must have an income equal to or less than 150 percent of the poverty level as defined in the 2019 poverty guidelines and provide required documentation during the scheduled appointment.

See the requirements below.

2019 Poverty Guidelines:

Family Size Gross monthly income

1 $ 1,518

2 $ 2,058

3 $ 2,598

4 $ 3,138

5 $ 3,678

6 $ 4,218

Required documentation for appointment:

Social Security cards for every household member Proof of income for the last 30 days for anyone 18 years or older in the household. Current gas and electric bill

Qualified individuals residing in Kendall County must call 630-553-9100; residents of Grundy County must call 815-941-3262 to set up a verification appointment.

Deadly crash results in jail time, probation

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis announced that Kyle Delhaye, 23,

of South Elgin, was convicted of aggravated unlawful use of an electronic device and unlawful use of an electronic communication device following a bench trial last December for a crash that left one passenger dead and two others badly injured.

Delhaye has been sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, 180 days in the Kendall County Jail, 120 hours of public service work (which must include work in a morgue), and fines/costs by Judge Robert Pilmer after a contested sentencing hearing Friday, March 8.

The bench trial began on Dec. 17 and the verdict came on Dec. 18, 2018.

In October 2016, the 23-year-old deceased victim was a passenger in the rear seat of a car being driven by her mother. The deceased victim’s sister was in the front passenger seat. The three were in a car that was stopped on northbound Route 47 to make a left- hand turn at the intersection of Route 47 and Corneils Road.

Delhaye, who was driving a work-issued Chevy Silverado pick-up truck northbound at more than 60 mph on Route 47, was engaged in a text message conversation with another person. Delhaye slammed the pick-up truck into the rear of the stopped car, crushing the deceased victim between the rear and front seats, and killing her almost instantly. The deceased’s victim’s mother and sister were also badly injured in the crash. Police recovered deleted text messages from Delhaye’s cell phone that were time stamped just prior to and at the time of the

crash.

Weis stated, “The dangers of texting while driving are obvious. The death and injuries caused by Delhaye could have easily been avoided if he had not been texting while driving. Unfortunately, this crime, like drinking and driving, was preventable. Drivers need to be reminded that use of a cell phone or electronic device while driving, even for a few seconds, can have serious and even deadly consequences.”

Spring break and summer camp registration open

Registration is now open for the Kendall County Forest Preserve District’s Spring Break and Summer Camps.

Our nature themed camps are wildly popular, introducing children to nature, wildlife, and outdoor recreational activities.

Each fun-filled camp session features nature hikes, games, crafts, exploration and discovery. Nature camps are offered at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville and Equestrian camps are held at Ellis House and Equestrian Center in Minooka.

Learn more about camp offerings at: http://kendallforest.com/pdf/summer-camp-2019.pdf

How to Register:

Fill out and return the required forms and payment.

A child’s spot will not be reserved until all forms and payment are received.

Anyone who has questions about a camp contact Emily, environmental education program manager, at 630-553-2292 or email edombrowski@co.kendall.il.us.

Coroner’s Office accepting diabetic supplies

Kendall County Coroner Jacquie Purcell announced that her office will begin accepting donations of unused diabetic supplies for distribution to those in need around the world.

These donations, along with supplies collected by her office during investigations, will be passed along to health agencies in 16 developing countries.

The supplies can also be used domestically during times of emergencies (such as floods or tornadoes) when our friends and neighbors may not have access to basic medical supplies.

If you have unused diabetic supplies that you would be interested in donating to this program, contact Coroner Purcell’s for more details at 630-553-4200.

Montgomery

Shooting call deemed unfounded

On March 6, at approximately 7:08 p.m., numerous Montgomery Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Lakewood Creek Drive for the report of a shooting. The caller advised that her sister was reported to be deceased after being shot.

Upon our arrival to the area, nothing was immediately located. The caller hung up the phone and became uncooperative when we tried calling back.

Through prior contacts and with the assistance of the Aurora Police Department, we located the sister/alleged victim.

She was unharmed, safe and had no idea what was going on. Aurora Police located the caller in Aurora and determined that she needed hospitalization for a psychological evaluation.

The outcome of this incident has been deemed to be completely unfounded and there was no credible threat to anyone or any place during this incident.

Oswego

Volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center

The Oswego Senior Center kitchen staff could use help with preparation, serving and/or clean-up with a special need for dishwashers for Monday through Thursday lunches.

Volunteers should enjoy working with others in a fast-paced environment and must complete a food sanitation class provided by Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St.

Lunch: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays have two shifts available or volunteer all day: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Senior Center is also looking for volunteers at the gift shop. Duties include: Accepting and organizing donations, arranging and rotating inventory.

Volunteers should enjoy customer service. Gift shop is open: Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and for special events. Call 630-554-5602 for more information or to volunteer

SCORE discussion focuses on branding efforts

Greg Huebner, president of Forte’ Growth, will discuss building or rebuilding your brand on March 21 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Oswego Library.

Huebner will cover topics including launching new products, product turnaround, brand positioning, advertising and promotion, and how these pieces fit together to build a cohesive brand that appeals to customers.

The speaker will address keys to growth development and how to effectively enter new channels.

His resume includes brand positioning for Minute Maid and Banquet frozen dinners and developing licensing plans for Oreo, Snackwell’s, Motts, Kahlua, Waterford Crystal and ACCO. Huebner has developed 20 new products with cumulative first-year sales exceeding $100 million. Come learn how to think about your brand and make it build your bottom line.

Easter Egg Hunts fun for whole family

This April, anyone can enjoy the fun of Easter Egg Hunts in Oswego. From brunch with the Bunny to a social gathering with Bloody Mary’s, the park district has something for all ages.

Those adults ages 21 and older for the first annual Bloody Mary Social and Adult Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 6 from 12-3 p.m.

Start your afternoon by enjoying Bloody Mary’s before partaking in an Adult Egg Hunt with the chance to win great prizes, such as free movie passes and restaurant gift cards.

All participants must supply age verified identification on event day. Pre-register by April 1 to receive a special rate of $20 for residents and $30 for non-residents.

On Wednesday, April 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., create memories with your little one during Bunny Brunch. Enjoy a picnic-style lunch before they go on the hunt for Easter eggs and sit down for pow wow with the Bunny. All ages are welcome.

Everyone must be registered for this family-fun event. Space is limited, so be sure to register by April 8 with a standard rate of $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents.

Once the day fades on Thursday, April 18 between 7:30-8:15 p.m., bring out your flashlights and enjoy a nighttime egg hunt with the chance to win some great prizes.

Whether you win a prize or not, we guarantee you won’t leave empty handed. Each participant will go home with a candy bag.

This Flashlight Egg Hunt is open to kids, ages 6 to 15. The first 50 people to register will receive a special rate of $6, so register early Afterwards, the standard rate will be $9 until registration ends on April 11.