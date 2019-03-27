Kendall County news briefs

Aurora

Man shot over inappropriate comments

An Aurora man was arrested March 18 after a neighbor dispute ends with another man shot.

Abelardo Ramos, 26 of Aurora was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm after he approached his next-door neighbor over alleged inappropriate comments made toward Ramos’ girlfriend.

According to reports, Christian Aguilera, 23 of Rolling Meadows arrived at a home in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue and made a disparaging remark to about Ramos’ girlfriend, who informed Ramos of this insult.

Ramos reportedly confronted Aguilera while brandishing a pistol, at which time a fight ensued. During the struggle, Aguilera was shot twice in the leg.

At 10:38 p.m. on March 17, Aurora police and paramedics were called and responded to the scene. An HK 9mm pistol was recovered, and Ramos was taken into custody. He was charged with (2) counts of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X Felony). Aguilera was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening wounds.

Ramos held a valid FOID card and a concealed carry permit. As part of the investigation, Aurora Police have submitted a Clear and Present Danger report to the Illinois State Police with a request that both be revoked.

At this time, Ramos remains in custody at the Kane County Jail awaiting bond.

Kendall County

Medicine disposal tips from Health Department

Safe methods of disposal are needed for expired or unwanted medicines. Products of concern include prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Improper disposal of medicines presents both a public safety and environmental hazard and wastes millions of health care dollars annually.

The three main hazards are:

Possible poisoning from accidental ingestion if medicines are thrown in the trash

Illegal use or theft, including identity theft, from discarded containers providing personal patient information.

Contamination of water resources, which can result in reproductive and developmental problems in fish and other aquatic wildlife if medicines are flushed or placed in the trash.

Medicine Disposal locations in Kendall County include:

Fox Metro Water Reclamation District, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., call 630-892-4378, visit Fox Metro Medication Collection Website

Kendall County Sheriff Department, 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. excluding county holidays, call 630-553-5856.

Medication Collection Instructions:

Gather your unwanted medications.

Leave items in their original containers. Pill bottles, blister packs, ointment tubes, and leak-proof liquid containers are all acceptable.

Remove or black out any personal information on the label to protect your privacy.

Take medications to the drop off site and drop off.

It is recommended that you contact the drop off facility to ensure availability and for any other instructions.

Sergeant pleads guilty for excessive speeding

On Wednesday, Jan. 16, at approximately 1:40 a.m., off-duty Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Sgt. Mark Bunting was stopped by the Yorkville Police Department for speeding 120 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

Bunting was charged with misdemeanor speeding by the Yorkville Police Department and provided a court date. The traffic case was adjudicated on March 13, and Bunting plead guilty to speeding over 35 miles per hour and was fined $500, with court costs of $117. He was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 12 months of conditional discharge.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an administration investigation of the incident per Sheriff’s Office policy and within the collective bargaining agreement. The results of the administrative investigation had a sustained finding that Bunting violated certain policies and certain sections of the code of conduct of the Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the sustained findings, Sgt. Bunting will receive a suspension, which will equate to the loss of a week of pay.

Sheriff Dwight Baird said, “The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is committed to hold our employees to the highest of standards and conduct both on and off duty. Sergeant Bunting was very cooperative and forthcoming during the entire administrative investigation.

“Sgt. Bunting has shown deep remorse for his conduct and he realizes the impact it has had to the community. Sergeant Bunting has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office for 23 years and has served with pride and dedication; I will not judge his professional career by this one act, but by the totality of his accomplishments and service over his entire career. (Sgt.) Bunting accepted responsibility for his actions and plead guilty in his court proceeding, another example of his character.”

Montgomery

Village will begin spring hydrant flushing

The Village of Montgomery Public Works Department crews will begin flushing

water mains in the Village and unincorporated Boulder Hill Subdivision during the weeks of April 8, 15, and 22.

This procedure clears sediment from the water distribution line, helps maintain water quality, and verifies proper operation of the hydrants.

Residents are encouraged to refrain from washing laundry when flushing is done in or near their neighborhood as the temporarily discolored water may cause laundry staining.

Residents should also run their cold water taps first to clean out any sediment that may enter the water lines inside the homes.

Public Works crews will flush hydrants from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily according to the following schedule:

Week of April 8: Areas east of Orchard Road to Hill Avenue (includes Parkview Estates) and north of Route 30 (Seasons Ridge) up to Ashland Avenue;

Week of April 15: In unincorporated Boulder Hill, South of Route 30 to Circle Drive West and from Route 25 to Douglas Road within the Village of Montgomery, Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way, and Foxmoor.

(Boulder Hill Subdivision could take up to approximately six weeks to flush. This area will undergo directional flushing, this flushing has been proven to be very effective but requires increased time to complete)

Week of April 22: Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road, including Montgomery Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North, and Saratoga Springs.

Any resident with questions about the hydrant flushing program should contact Dave Martin, utility superintendent, at 331-212-9042.

Oswego

Junior Public Safety Academy begins this summer

Thinking about what to do during summer yet? Mark your calendars for the first Oswego Junior Public Safety Academy.

Formerly known as the Junior Police Academy, the class is now hosted jointly by the Oswego Police Department and the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Two sessions are being offered free of charge to Community Unit School District 308 Junior High students enrolled in the 2019-20 school year.

Session 1 is June 3 – June 7

Session 2 is July 15 – July 19

Both sessions are Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Beginning April 1, applications will be available online and at the police department. Completed applications must be received by May 24.

Any questions should be directed to Officer Chmielewski or Officer Mumm of the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300. Each session will be limited to 25 students.