Kendall volunteers make it a season of giving at holidays and beyond

It’s the holiday season, a time of year when even the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes.

A time of year where hope lingers in the air and communities come together to make the season bright.

It’s also an opportunity to give thanks, and give back, but where do you even start? — Donate toys? Donate time? To who? Where?

Whether you’re crafty and creative, resourceful, ambitions, or just looking for fun, there are plenty of ways to put your kind heart and hands to use this year while helping Kendall County residents.

Ethan Irvine, 19, of Yorkville, started volunteering for different organizations when he was in the seventh grade. Since then, he has put in more than 250 community services hours and is making it his mission to get others involved.

Irvine is serving as the volunteer chair for the 3:11 Project, which helps Kendall County residents with many, many needs.

3:11 Project Founder Amy Lawler, who began the non-profit in July 2017, has seen her organization grow immensely over the last year-and- a-half.

Not only are more families seeking assistance in the region with meeting basic needs, more residents also are seeking out ways to help those in need.

Lawler’s goal is to have 3:11 Project become a community hub for volunteers looking to serve. Irvine is compiling a data base of volunteers, figuring out where they best fit into the community, and making sure everyone gets the most out of their volunteer experience. Whether they are sent to Hesed House, Mutual Ground or a PADS shelter, the mission is to match the volunteer to the right situation and organization.

“We want to put together volunteer opportunities not just for the 3:11 Project, but for any organization that is in need,” he said.

Tasks can be as simple as helping run craft stations at the 3:11 Project Santa Breakfast, held from 8:30-11 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Luigi’s Pizza in Aurora, or helping sort clothing, donating money, or spending time to assist others.

“I know a lot of organizations that need volunteers. This is a way help them while helping myself,” Irvine said.

Anna Andrade-Ortiz, who runs Secret Santa Kane County, has also seen the need for Kendall County sponsors and volunteers rise in the past year.

“We’ve been blessed to have a lot more sponsors reach out to us as well, so we are able to help more people,” Andrade-Ortiz said.

Sponsors hail from Yorkville, Montgomery and Oswego, and while Kendall County doesn’t have a Secret Santa program of its own, Andrade-Ortiz said she’s more than willing to help its residents.

To date, the organization is sponsoring 50 families this Christmas. They are still seeking volunteers to sponsor families, which must be finalized by Dec. 21.

In addition to doling out gifts, Kane County Secret Santa also dished out Thanksgiving meals.

“We’re looking to expand a little further and start helping out throughout the year, and not just around the holidays,” Adrade-Ortiz said. She hopes to sponsor a Back-to-School event to gather supplies for students in need.

The organization’s requests are often posted on Facebook, making it easy to reach out and help with immediate community needs.

Self-proclaimed “professional volunteer” Karin McCarthy-Lange said giving back is her goal in life. As a member of the Oswego Kiwanis Club, and a founding member of 100+ Women Who Care, McCarthy-Lange is hip to many volunteer opportunities throughout Kendall County.

“I love being involved in the community, and I love giving back,” she said. She invited those in a similar boat to get involved with local Kiwanis organizations, which help residents throughout the year.

“Our (Oswego) Kiwanis Club is new, and it’s taken a few years to figure out where we fit into the community,” McCarthy-Lange said.

But, the group’s focus has recently been decided.

The group will work on serving the students of Community Unit School District 308. Club members go into the schools and recognize students who are doing well academically, they donate toys to those in need, they volunteer at community events, and encourage others to give back.

A pancake breakfast, to be held Feb. 2, will raise money for Kiwanis, the Oswego Police Explorers and Celebrate Differences.

“I love the programs we put together,” McCarthy-Lange said. “I love that there are so many good things happening in our community.”

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Feeling crafty? You can make blankets for babies and children who are headed into foster care, thanks to a program put together by CASA of Kendall County

You can serve food at Hesed House in Aurora. You can donate your old work clothes to someone looking for a job. You can sponsor a family during the holidays, eat some pancakes for a good cause, or come spend some time with Santa, all in the name of giving back.

For volunteer opportunities visit

https://www.facebook.com/The311Project/

https://www.facebook.com/santaslittlehelpers25/

https://www.facebook.com/oswegokiwanis/

https://www.facebook.com/Hesed-House-150320446146/

