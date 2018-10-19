—-  Oswego District 308 warns students about spreading threats, rumors

In the wake of violent threats being made at several Oswego District 308 schools, school officials are reminding students that making threats, or forwarding them on social media, are both punishable offenses.

District Superintendent Mike Sparlin sent a message home to all district parents reiterating the seriousness of both making and disseminating threats.

In the letter, he warned parents that regardless of a student’s intent, even if a threat isn’t meant to be taken seriously, it will be treated as such. Students will also face school discipline, and possible criminal charges, should they forward a photo or message of a threatening nature that disrupts the school environment.

“Our students must understand that sharing threatening message through Snapchat, text message, or any other means is illegal,” Sparlin said. “When anyone hits forward on a threat message, even though he/she did not write it, the individual is responsible for his/her actions.”

By forwarding these messages, students are spreading fear and costing significant time and resources of the school district and the police.

Over the past few weeks, the district reported threats having been made at Oswego High School, Plank Junior High, Thompson Junior High and Traughber Junior High. Many of the threats spread like wildfire on social media accounts.

“Giving students the attention they seek by stirring fears in our schools cannot be tolerated,” Sparlin said.

He is telling parents to remind their students to think twice before forwarding a threatening message.

If a student happens upon or hears about a threat, he/she should tell a parent, teacher, administrator or the police directly. Students who are experiencing an increased level of concern because of recent threats can seek assistance from their school counselors.

