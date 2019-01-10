Two people shot at Montgomery pizza place

A gathering of Chicago Bears fans turned violent Sunday evening Jan. 6, when two people were shot inside a Montgomery pizza restaurant.

Montgomery Police responded to Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 2000 block of Orchard Road, at 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 6 after 9-1-1 calls came in reporting a fight in progress involving weapons. When officers arrived, they learned that two people had been shot while inside the restaurant.

Both victims were taken to Rush-Copley Medical in Aurora where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

According to Montgomery Police, an argument had allegedly taken place inside the restaurant and an unidentified man pulled out a firearm and began shooting. There is no suspect in custody as of Jan. 10 and no suspect description has been provided by police.

However, police said preliminary information suggests the shooting was targeted, and not a random act of violence. They believe there is no immediate threat to the community.

Investigators are actively working to uncover what circumstances led to the shooting, and to locate their suspect. The Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

The day after the shooting occurred, Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley requested an immediate suspension of the location’s liquor license, which the owner agreed to.

The suspension will give all parties a time to review the situation and “if, and under what circumstances, future liquor sales would be appropriate at this location,” Brolley said.

“We have long championed restaurants that offer a safe, family-friendly dining atmosphere, and this type of activity will not be tolerated in our community,” he said.

The restaurant owner and staff have been fully cooperative regarding the investigation.

Assisting Montgomery Police at the scene of the shooting were members from the Oswego Police Department, Yorkville Police Department, Aurora Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team, Kendall County States Attorney’s Office, Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force, and the Oswego Fire Department.

Police ask anyone who may have information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police at 630-897-8707. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at

630-553-5999.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

