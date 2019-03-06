Rain barrels, natural landscaping on program for Oswego residents

Learn about rain barrels — how to install and maintain them and utilize the water; about rain gardens; and how native plants can solve many water issues and help conserve water in your yard at special event hosted by the village of Oswego.

Rain Barrels and Other Water-friendly Landscaping Ideas will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Oswego Public Works Building, 100 Theodore Drive.

Each attendee will receive a native plant guide and learn how they can get a free yard visit to help solve their specific problems. Information on obtaining a rain barrel for your yard will also be shared.

The village of Oswego, Upcycle Products and the Illinois Conservation Foundation have partnered to offer Oswego residents the opportunity to buy rain barrels for about half their retail price.

Also, at the program residents can earn how nature can help keep you happy and healthy, too. Rainwater is a precious resource. Come learn how to collect and keep it on your property through the use of rain barrels and other means at this free workshop.

Rain barrels collect rain runoff from roofs and gutters and store it for later use on gardens and lawns. In addition to saving our community’s precious water resources and reducing water bills, rain barrels are often beneficial to gardens because rain water can be softer and have fewer minerals in it than ground water.

A portion of proceeds from rain barrels purchased through the village’s partnership with Upcycle Products also benefit The Conservation Foundation, which is responsible for conservation projects across Oswego and the region.

Local projects have included rain gardens, native plantings, and watershed protection plans.

Rain barrels are available in black, grey, blue and terra cotta red and cost between $55 and $60, about half the price of similar models purchased on Amazon. They are made from food-grade upcycled materials, including former pickling containers, and are specially washed clean for garden use.

Residents may purchase barrels at www.upcycle-products.com/oswegoil.html, for pick-up at the April 13 community recycling event.

Online orders for pick up on April 13 must be placed by midnight April 9. Mail in orders for pick up on April 13, must be received by April 5. Home delivery is also available throughout the year for an additional $5.

For more information, visit www.upcycle-products.com/oswegoil.html or call Upcycle Products directly at 815-735-9535.