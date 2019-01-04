Senior Services plans outing to see Swan Lake at Paramount

The Fox Valley Senior Services Associates is sponsoring a theater outing to see Swan Lake performed at the Paramount Arts Theatre in Aurora on Sunday, Jan. 20.

A bus will leave the center at 908 Game Farm Road at 11:44 a.m. and have lunch at the Fireside Restaurant.

The cost of this trip is $60, which includes the bus and play ticket. The cost of lunch will be on your own.

The ballet Swan Lake performance will run two hours and 30 minutes, which includes a 20-minute intermission.

If you are interested in attending the event, please contact Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777

This full-scale production, performed by the The National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, is set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and based on Russian folklore and German legend, follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.

The Odessa company is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Russia and can boast an extremely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and the task to preserve the precious heritage of the great Russian ballets.

It is situated within the building of the prestigious Opera Theater, where the greatest divas of Russian ballet performed on stage, from Anna Pavlova to Glina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya.

A part of the company’s repertoire has always been the great masterpieces of classic ballet, from Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty by Tchaikovsky, to Sylphide by Bournonville, Giselle by Adam, Don Quixote and La Bayadère by Minkus, to the various twentieth century ballets by Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Falla and Shchedrin.

The ballet company consists of the best performers, graduates of prestigious Ukrainian and Russian choreography schools. Many talented artists have danced with the Odessa National Opera Company in its different periods and many of them have been soloists in major international companies.

While this marks the company’s first U.S. tour, over the years, due to the many tours all over the globe, the National Opera of Odessa ballet has earned its first-class international reputation.

