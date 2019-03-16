Still time to register for 4-H science and STEM Fair

The 4-H has teamed up with Parkview Christian Academy again to host the 2019 community-wide Science Fair in April.

“This is a wonderful way for youth to explore the world around them, and experience all the benefits of a science fair or STEM demonstration project,” said Jo Ann Britton, 4-H program coordinator with University of Illinois Extension. “These fairs promote more than science; they also encourage organization, communication and public speaking skills.”

It is open to youth in grade levels 4 to 12 from DuPage, Kane, Kendall and surrounding counties. Students may choose to work individually or in pairs, and they may do a STEM demonstration, or a science project that follows the Scientific Method.

“Doing an experiment using the Scientific Method helps students understand the process of question, hypothesize, test, observe, analyze, and conclude,” said Britton. “This is instrumental in both critical thinking and problem solving, even outside of science.”

Judging will occur as face-to-face conference on April 11 with a special showcase and awards ceremony. All participants will earn a blue, red or white ribbon based on their own project work meeting requirements, and will have the opportunity to earn multiple special recognition awards. In addition, the top individual Science Fair entries will earn a smart speaker!

The judging and event will be at Parkview Christian Academy – upper campus, just off Illinois Route 47, at 202 E. Countryside Pkwy, Yorkville. Cost is $10 per entry.

For more details about the 2019 Science and STEM Fair, the participation options and requirements, visit go.illinois.edu/science4Hdkk

For further questions, contact Jo Ann Britton at jbritton@illinois.edu or call the office at 630-553-5823.

If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, notify at least two weeks prior to the event. For more information on University of Illinois Extension, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk