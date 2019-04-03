Yorkville, Oswego voters choose new leaders

Voters on April 2 chose change at the top of their communities as the incumbent mayor and village president in Yorkville and Oswego, respectively, both failed to get gain another term.

In Yorkville, incumbent Gary Golinski lost to local businessman and chairman of the Kendall County Board finance committee John Purcell by 142 votes.

Purcell, a lifelong resident, has operated an Ace Hardware store there for 23 years. He and his wife have three children.

Arden, “Joe” Plocher finished third.

In Oswego, Troy Parlier edged out incumbent Gail Johnson by 130 votes to win the village president’s race. Johnson was seeking her second term.

Joe West finished third in the race.

Parlier, 54, is a math teacher at Thompson Junior High School in Oswego School District 308. Parlier campaigned on increased development, namely along the Orchard Road corridor. He has lived in Oswego for 22 years.