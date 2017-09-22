— All eyes to the skies at Waukegan air show

Approximately 15,000 people attended the Northern Illinois Airshow on a blue-sky Saturday Sept. 9.

Temperatures hovered at 70 degrees with significant wind at Waukegan National Airport.

The opening ceremony began at noon with Canadian and American patriotic songs performed by soloist Mary Vineski Bayazid of Waukegan, who was Miss Waukegan in 2000.

“Oh my gosh, it’s an incredible honor for me to sing patriotic songs in my hometown to honor North America,” Bayazid said, of the opportunity to sing three songs.

“America The Beautiful” set the tone for the dramatic upswing of three planes from a treetop horizon to introduce the T-28 Missing Man formation.

The formation had a line of separation with trails of smoke as planes soared above the audience. The announcer, thanking Bayazid for her performance, said the formation was done, “for that aviator who doesn’t return to the base.

“Thank you for your respect,” he added.

While the formation was to remember those who perished in the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the Missing Man was also in honor of airshow performer Vlado Lenoch of west suburban Burr Ridge.

Lenoch was the pilot who perished flying in the P-51 Mustang plane, Baby Duck.

“It’s a symbol,” said Tom Coogan of Northbrook, Northern Illinois Air Show president, discussing the significance of the Missing Man formation.

Lenoch died last July in Kansas in a crash while flying the World War II era plane. Baby Duck was featured at the Warbird Heritage Foundation at Waukegan National Airport.

“I think because we’re having an airshow, Vlado, more than anybody would like us to think about the good things that we’re doing,” Coogan said.

Jumpers from Quad City Skydiving Center, Inc. opened the show before the Missing Man formation.

Dennis Jensen of Atkinson, is in his 19th year of skydiving and has owned the skydiving center for 18 of those years.

Jensen carried an 800 square foot American flag on his skydiving descent.

“It’s a complete honor,” Jensen said, of carrying the flag. “You get in your own zone.”

Winds were out of the southeast, away from the crowd, said Jensen, who did say that the wind was at its peak for the decision to jump during the opening ceremony.

“It was at the upper wind limits,” Jensen said, “but it was safe to do so.”

Families could get up close to aircraft if the opportunity presented, also with the chance to talk to pilots, bringing them their questions.

“We have all generations out here, we have veterans out here, World War II veterans all the way down to young children,” said Kristen Carsello of Northbrook, event spokesperson and a director with the Northern Illinois Airshow Committee.

“It’s a really great tangible event.

“It’s building community and what a great day to be an American and be a part of history and bring memories to your children and your families for lifetimes to come,” Carsello said.

Attractions included acrobatic aircraft maneuvers and a fast-moving vehicle with flames.

“We’re absolutely excited, we love coming out here,” said fan and photographer Lisa Burns of Calumet City.

Phillip Riippi of west suburban Geneva, who watched timed pyrotechnics along the runway, said he missed seeing Vlado Lenoch perform.

“I didn’t know him personally,” Riippi said, about Lenoch.

“I knew his talent and he was one of the best pilots I’ve ever seen.

“As Chuck Yaeger would say, he (Lenoch) had the right stuff.”

— All eyes to the skies at Waukegan air show —