— Former Judge Phillips remembered as man of integrity, mentor

Former Chief Judge John T. Phillips, of the Lake County judicial circuit, died Jan. 6, at his Antioch home, surrounded by family.

He served as the chief judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit for two years, before retiring from the bench in January 2016.

Prior to his tenure as chief judge, when he had been unanimously elected by his professional associates in January 2014, Phillips had been appointed as an Associate Judge in 1993, and served in that capacity until 2006 when voters elected him to a circuit judgeship. He distinguished himself in the family division hearings, along with presiding over other divisions, including misdemeanor and felony traffic cases before serving as the Presiding Judge of the Felony Division, from 2010-13.

“On behalf of the 19th Judicial Circuit, I am saddened to hear that our colleague, and friend, Judge John T. Phillips has passed,” said 19th Circuit Judge Jay W. Ukena, in a press release, in a press release. “He was a man of great integrity, an innovator, and an advocate. He was a tireless public servant whose compassion, and leadership, left a profound impact on our court, and those we serve. He will be deeply missed.”

According to the release, “Judge Phillips was an integral part in the formation of the 19th Judicial Circuit’s drug, mental health, and veteran’s courts … (he) was a 1969 graduate of Coe College” in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and one of the Associated Colleges of the Midwest, “and a 1972 Graduate with Distinction from the University of Iowa School of Law.”

It also contained a statement from Circuit Judge Christopher R. Stride.

“(He) had an insightful vision for our treatment courts … understood and respected the fact that to end the cycle of recidivism, the criminal justice system had to change,” said Stride. “He was that ‘agent of change.’ The specialty court programs he built: Mental Health Court, Drug Court, and Veterans’ Treatment and Assistance Court, have changed and saved countless lives through the combination of tough love and compassion.

“For me, he was a mentor, a role model, and most importantly, a friend. He absolutely made our Lake County communities healthier and better places. What a beautiful legacy to leave all of us with.”

Phillips built a record of military service on active duty, then reserve duty, with the United States Air Force, before transferring to the Retired Reserves as a full Lieutenant Colonel, after completing 28 years of dedicated commitment. His last assignment was as the Staff Judge Advocate of the 928th Airlift Wing, located at O’Hare Air Reserve Forces Facility. In private legal practice, he joined the Grayslake law firm of law firm of Churchill, Baumgartner, and Phillips, from 1976-92.

“All of the judges of the 19th Judicial Circuit (Lake County) fondly referred to themselves as the “Mighty 19th,” and (it) has lost a mighty man,” said retired Justice Barbara Gilleran Johnson, in an emailed correspondence. “John T. Phillips touched everyone that he came into contact with both inside, and outside, the courtroom.

“The cornerstone that best describes him was that his anchor … was his faith. And through his faith, he strengthened the legal community,” she said. “The Lake County community who knew Judge John T. Phillips will forever be grateful that he graced their lives.”

The 19th Judicial Circuit is one of 23 judicial circuits in the state of Illinois, with the primary purpose of the chief judge’s responsibilities being to provide administrative oversight to the entire circuit.

Phillips left his imprint on the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, and Lake Forest attorney Bridget Hutchins noted, “He had a wonderful reputation for integrity, and was always considerate of the attorneys and the litigants that were appearing before him.”

