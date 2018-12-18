–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 27

December 20

Raue Center Cafe: Lara Bell

5-7 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

See country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lara Bell perform live in this session of the recurring Raue Center Cafe series. For more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Celebrating the Illinois Bicentennial

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Dunn Museum, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville

Free

In this Lake County Forest Preserves program, Raupp Museum curator Debbie Fandrei will discuss artifacts from the book, “200 Objects That Made History in Lake and McHenry Counties,” in celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial. In addition, a number of the artifacts will be on display in the Special Exhibition Gallery. For more information, call 847-968-3400 or visit www.lcfpd.org.

Bell Choir Concert

7 p.m.

Lake Villa District Library, 1001 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa

Free

Stop by the library to enjoy a holiday concert featuring the BJ Hooper Elementary School Bell Choir. No registration is required. For more information, call 847-356-7711 or visit www.lvdl.org.

December 21

Senior Cardio Drumming

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Seniors can take part in this session of an ongoing workout program (held every Friday) that combines drumsticks and large exercise balls. Pay at the door. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Happy Holidays Movie

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Enjoy a screening of the iconic 1988 action film, “Die Hard” (rated R), starring Bruce Willis. Snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

Six Speed Tranny

10 p.m.

Mickey Finn’s Brewery, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville

Free

See Antioch-based, high-energy power trio Six Speed Tranny cover top rock songs from the last 50 years. For more information, call 847-362-6688 or visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

December 22

Family Arts & Crafts Maker Lab

1-3 p.m.

Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire

Free

Get together with family and friends (grades K-5 with an adult) to design a pattern for Russian nesting dolls, paint the Taj Mahal and build the Eiffel Tower. All materials are provided. No registration is required. Attendees also can sign up for the Winter Library Club. For more information, call 224-543-1486 or visit www.vapld.info.

Colonel Obadiah Gunn’s Winterland Holiday Extravaganza

8 p.m.

210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, 210 Green Bay Road, Highwood

$15

All ages are welcome to attend this holiday concert, featuring Colonel Obadiah Gunn’s Wild West Music Show performing 1960s and ‘70s classic rock and country music, as well as holiday favorites and show tunes. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free valet parking is available. To buy tickets, and for more information, call 847-433-0304 or visit www.210live.com.

Soda

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See rock/pop/dance band Soda, winner of a 2018 Couples’ Choice Award for top wedding bands in a WeddingWire Network survey, perform in concert. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 23

Species Spotlight

1-3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Stop by the Crabtree Nature Center to enjoy a special presentation on a featured animal. For more information, call 847-381-692 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

December 27

Crate Stacking

1-4 p.m.

Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Road, Highland Park

$30

This Park District of Highland Park program offers kids (ages 10-15) a chance to take part in a climbing adventure. Attendees will be harnessed in, and then stack and climb as many milk crates as possible until the crates topple over. Hot cocoa will be served. To register, and for more information, call 847-433-6901 or visit www.pdhp.org.

–Lake County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 27–