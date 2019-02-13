–Lake County News Briefs

Lake County

Health Dept. reports increase in cases of HAV

The Lake County Health Department recently announced that there has been an increase in reported cases of the hepatitis A virus in Lake County and throughout Illinois. Since January 2018, the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 110 cases of HAV and has identified 35 cases to be part of a statewide outbreak. HAV is a highly contagious and vaccine-preventable infection. Groups with high risk for HAV infection include men who have sex with other men, people who are homeless or incarcerated, both injection and non-injection drug users, people with direct contact with someone who has HAV, and travelers to countries where HAV is common. Symptoms include fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and joint pain, dark urine, clay-colored stools and jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes). Once infected, it may take two to seven weeks before a person shows signs of infection. Anyone experiencing symptoms of HAV should call their healthcare provider to get tested, and anyone who is a close contact of a person recently infected with HAV should also get vaccinated. For more information, call 847-377-8000 or visit the IDPH website at www.dph.illinois.gov.

Deerfield

Construction of new senior living facility underway

The village reported that construction work on the foundation and first floor has begun at CJE-Deerfield Senior Residences, an independent living facility consisting of six stories and 240 units located on a 5.2-acre property at 1627 Lake Cook Road. In late 2017, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago Facilities Corporation and Banner Development, LLC were approved to develop the facility. The JFMC Facilities Corporation also owns the Weinberg Community for Senior Living Campus, which is adjacent to the new development and consists of Gidwitz Place (assisted living) and Friends Center (memory care). The CJE-Deerfield Senior Residences facility will be the latest addition to the Weinberg Community Campus and will become part of the continuum-of-care provided by CJE Senior Life. For more information, call 847-945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Barrington

Lukowicz hired as new Director of Public Works

The village announced that Jeremie Lukowicz has been hired as Barrington’s new Director of Public Works following the recent retirement of Mark Werksman. Lukowicz comes to Barrington from Villa Park, where he served as Assistant Village Engineer. Previous to that position, he worked as a design/construction engineer for Edwin Hancock Engineering Company. Lukowicz holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree from the University of Illinois. For more information, call 847-304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Lakemoor

Applications available for annual scholarship fund

Friends of Lakemoor, IL announced that applications are now being accepted for the annual Lakemoor Scholarship Fund. The fund offers financial assistance to selected applicants from the Lakemoor community who choose to pursue higher education. Applicants must be a Lakemoor resident graduating from high school in the spring of 2019; must be attending a university, college or community college or trade school in the fall of 2019; and must be of good moral character. Completed applications must be submitted (by March 15) via email at rbrindise@att.net or by mail to: Lakemoor Scholarship Fund, 517 Northlake Ave., Lakemoor, Ill. 60051. Any incomplete or late applications will be disqualified. The Lakemoor Scholarship Board will conduct reviews, and the award winners will be notified in early summer. To access and application, visit www.lakemoorscholarshipfund.net. For more information, call 815-385-1117 or visit www.lakemoor.net.

Fox Lake

Parks and Rec to host Family Game Night

The village announced that the Fox Lake Parks and Recreation Department will host Family Game Night from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The family-friendly event includes puzzles, board games, cards, dodge ball and other sports and activities in the main gym area. Admission is free. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 224-225-1404 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Mundelein

Mundelein High junior Mora chosen for China trip

Mundelein High School District 120 reported that Mundelein High School junior Christopher Mora has been selected by the Council on International Educational Exchange to spend part of the upcoming summer studying Chinese language and culture in Shanghai, China. Mora was nominated by his Advanced Placement English teacher, Angie McLaughlin. Mora is currently carrying a substantial group of courses, including AP Psychology, AP Spanish Language, AP United states/Comparative Government and Politics, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP English Language, Honors Physics and PE Strength 2. While in Shanghai, Mora will spend his four-week stay living with a local family while learning to fluently speak the Mandarin language. His future plans include an interest in medicine with a focus on working in U.S. communities that have populations of Mandarin-speaking residents. For more information, call 847-949-2200 or visit www.d120.org.

Lake Bluff

Pilot program to address ongoing beach erosion

The village reported that the Lake Bluff Park District has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a joint pilot program with three other communities to address ongoing beach erosion. The pilot program allows the Park District to use dredged material/sand from Waukegan Harbor to replace sand lost from Lake Bluff Beach. It was selected as one of 10 pilot programs nationwide. The Lake Bluff Park District has been at the forefront of the pilot program for the past two years, working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Coastal Management Working Group. Park District Executive Director Ron Salski took a leadership role within the group to help reduce taxpayer funds spent on sand. For more information, call 847-234-4150, send an email to info@lakebluffparkdistrict.org or visit www.lakebluff.org.

–Lake County News Briefs–