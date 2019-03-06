–Lake County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

Major projects set for Weiland, Lake Cook roads

The village announced that the upcoming road construction season will include major improvement projects for Weiland Road and Lake Cook Road. Both projects are expected to start in the summer. Lake County will be managing reconstruction of Weiland Road (from Lake Cook Road to Aptakisic Road) and Cook County will manage Lake Cook Road reconstruction (from Raupp Boulevard to Hastings Drive). Utility relocation — including ComEd, AT&T and others — has begun for both projects and will continue through spring and summer. The village has launched a website that will provide up-to-date information during construction. Stakeholders can sign up on the website (www.lakecountyweiland.com) for updates, schedules and other information during construction, including notification of when major activities will take place. Public informational meetings also will be held, and will be announced when dates are set by Lake and Cook counties. For more information, call 847-459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Deerfield/Highland Park

Law gets nod as new Dist. 113 superintendent

The Township High School District 113 Board of Education recently voted unanimously to appoint Bruce Law as superintendent under a three-year contract, effective July 1. He will replace interim superintendents Dr. Linda Yorke and Dr. Ben Martindale, who have led District 113 since July 2018. The appointment follows a comprehensive national search process coordinated by renowned search firm School Exec Connect. Law emerged from a highly qualified field of more than 40 candidates. He is currently the superintendent of Hinsdale Township High School District 86 and previously served as District 86 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction. Prior to joining District 86, Law served as Head of School at Chicago Virtual Charter School and in other positions as well, including Director of Research and School Improvement at Monroe County Community School Corporation, in Bloomington, Ind. He also served as an assistant professor in the Educational Leadership Program at Lewis University, in Romeoville. Law earned his doctorate, master’s and educational specialist degrees at Indiana University, and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University. For more information, call 224-765-1000 or visit www.dist113.org.

Wheeling

Library offers workshop on college admissions

The Indian Trails Public Library District will host College Admissions Timeline Workshop, a program intended for parents and students in grades 6-10, from 1-2 p.m. March 9 in the Lake Cook Room at the Main Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. The workshop is designed to educate parents and students on how to use the upcoming summer months to prepare for the college admissions process. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, contact Youth Services at 847-459-4100, ext. 316 or via email at youth@itpld.org — or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Grayslake

Village nets grant funding for lighting upgrades

The village announced that Grayslake recently received approximately $25,000 in grant incentives awarded by ComEd Energy Efficiency Programs. The funding allows for the replacement and/or upgrade of lights at the Village Hall and Grayslake Police Department building, 10 S. Seymour Ave. The lighting, retrofitted with energy-efficient LEDs, will yield a 67 percent reduction in yearly energy use at the facility. The project is part of the village’s multi-year-phased replacement process of energy systems at various facilities. In 2018, the village received grant funding for lighting upgrades at the Public Works building, 585 Berry Ave., reducing energy consumption at the facility by 80 percent, and for upgrades at various village lift stations that reduced energy consumption by 72 percent. For more information, call 847-223-8515 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Fox Lake

Public hearing to address drinking water interconnect

The village announced that a public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 12 in the Council Chambers at Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive, for the purpose of receiving comments on the Project Summary and Preliminary Environmental Impacts Determination. The PEID concerns a loan application submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency seeking funds for a project to connect the North and South drinking water and wastewater systems into one system. The interconnect, constructed over two phases, will allow the surplus drinking water supply in the South System to support the North System. Interconnect of the two sewer systems will create a centralized wastewater collection and treatment system at the existing Northwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility located in the village. Procedures for issuing loans from the Water Pollution Control Revolving Loan Program and from the Public Water Supply Revolving Loan Program require that the IPEA conduct an assessment of the environmental impacts of the proposed drinking water and wastewater projects to be funded with loans. The IPEA has reviewed the facilities plan and has determined the project to be technically sound and cost-effective. Prior to final approval of the plan, the public’s comments are sought regarding environmental impacts of the proposed project. The PEID document is available for public inspection at Village Hall during regular business hours and online at www.foxlake.org. Written comments may be submitted (up to and including March 22) by mail to: Amy Driscoll, Village Clerk, Village of Fox Lake, 66 Thillen Drive, Fox Lake, Ill. 60020. For more information, call 847-587-2151 or visit www.foxlake.org.

–Lake County News Briefs–