Lake County news briefs

Buffalo Grove

Reynolds, Beitzel earn national public works certification

Buffalo Grove Public Works Director Mike Reynolds and Maintenance Supervisor Bryan Beitzel both recently achieved top national certification through the American Public Works Association. Both are now Certified Public Works Managers. The certification recognizes individuals working in the public works field who possess the knowledge, experience and ability to manage public works department organizations. Reynolds and Beitzel are two of just three public works professionals in Illinois, and 30 from across the country, who have achieved Certified Public Works Professional-Management certification. For more information, call 847-459-2545 or visit www.vbg.org.

Deerfield

Village offers rebate for sump pump connection repair

The village announced that it has implemented the Residential Sump Pump Disconnection Program in order to reduce costly and unnecessary sanitary overflows and backups. For a limited time, the village is offering a 20 percent rebate to homeowners who eliminate incorrect or illegal sump pump connections. When sump pump connections are connected incorrectly, the village is forced to unnecessarily treat clean stormwater at its Water Reclamation facility, thereby creating an unnecessary expense borne by all taxpayers. In addition, having this type of connection in a home is illegal. In order to receive a rebate, residents can visit the Community Development Department, 850 Waukegan Road, to get a permit and schedule the work and an inspection. When the work is complete, a Certificate of Compliance — completed by a licensed plumber — and a paid invoice must be submitted to the village. For more information, call 847-719-7484, send an email to communitydevelopment@deerfield.il.us or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Lake Forest

Lake Forest College to host annual Literary Festival

Lake Forest College, 555 N. Sheridan Road, will present the 2019 Lake Forest Literary Festival from March 25-29. The event features readings and performances by emerging and established fiction writers, poets, comedians and essayists under the theme, “Dialogues,” as follows: Reading by E’mon Lauren, Chicago’s first Youth Poet Laureate, in the Lilliard Science Center at 4 p.m. March 25; Reading by award-winning Irish fiction writer, dramatist and screenwriter Roddy Doyle, McCormick Auditorium (Lilliard Science Center), 7 p.m. March 25; Reading by emerging fiction writer and 2019 Lake Forest College Plonsker Writer-in-Residence J.D. Scott, Meyer Auditorium (Hotchkiss Hall) at 4 p.m. March 26; Performance by comedian and essayist Samantha Irby, Lily Reid Holt Memorial Chapel at 7:30 p.m. March 26; Reading by poet Sandra Simonds, Meyer Auditorium at 7 p.m. March 27; and Reading and Open Mic, an open-mic event sponsored by members of INK, the Department of English and Creative Writing student literary club, Lily Reid Holt Memorial Chapel at 7 p.m. March 27. In addition, a screening of the film, “The Commitments,” based on the novel by Doyle, will be held at 7 p.m. March 22 in McCormick Auditorium. Admission is free for all programs. For more information, call 847-234-3100 or visit www.lakeforest.edu/litfest.

Grayslake

Village doles out Grayslake Sustainable Business honors

The Grayslake Village Board recently recognized several local businesses with Grayslake Sustainable Business designation as part of a new sustainability initiative. GRIL, 15 Commerce Drive, was the first business to earn recognition as part of the new initiative. GRIL, a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich shop, earned Silver Level status for implementing food scrap composting and utilizing commercial recycling services. GRIL also uses compostable dishware on-site. Prairie Crossing Charter School, 1531 Jones Point Road, was designated as the first Gold Level Grayslake Sustainable Business. PCCS employs many sustainable methods, including the use of solar, wind and geothermal energy sources. PCCS also worked to install energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the facility. Light the Lamp Brewery, 2 S. Lake St., also achieved Gold Level status. The establishment was recognized for its use of motion sensor lighting, high-efficiency LED lighting and high-efficiency HVAC equipment at its restaurant, in addition to implementing food scrap composting and using commercial recycling. Somethings Brewing, 82 Center St., and Old School Montessori, 144 Commerce Drive, each achieved Silver Level status for implementing food scrap composting services and utilizing commercial recycling services. For more information, call 847-223-8515 or visit www.villageofgrayslake.com.

Fox Lake

Schedule announced for GO Fox Lake walking program

The village announced that GO Fox Lake, a community walking program designed to, “improve life through activities, education and collaboration,” will begin at 9 a.m. April 6. Community members are invited to bring friends, family members and dogs for a 30-minute walk, starting at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Additional dates are: May 4 (9 a.m.); May 18 (9 a.m.); June 1 (8 a.m.); July 6 (8 a.m.); Aug. 3 (8 a.m.); Sept. 7 (9 a.m.); Oct. 5 (9 a.m.); and Nov. 2 (9 a.m.). All dates are subject to change. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 224-225-1404 or visit www.facebook.com/GOFoxLake.

Round Lake

Village offers plots at Round Lake Community Garden

The village announced that it is now offering plots at the Round Lake Community Garden, located next to the Round Lake Police Department, 741 W. Townline Road. Plots are available for $45 (20-by-40-foot); $35 (20-by-20-foot); and $25 (5-by-10-foot). A $10 refund will be issued at the end of the growing season if the plot is cleaned up. The growing season is scheduled for May 1 through Nov. 15, but the plots will be tilled as soon as the soil is thawed and dried out. Spaces will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. To sign up, and for more information, contact Debbie Perlini in the Public Works Department via email at dperlini@eroundlake.com. For more information, call 847-546-0692 or visit www.eroundlake.com. .