Lake County news briefs

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County Board appoints Glueckert as chief county assessor

At its recent meeting, the Lake County Board announced the appointment of Robert S. Glueckert as the Chief County Assessor. He is replacing Martin Paulson, who retired after 28 years of service to the County on May 13.

Glueckert is a certified Illinois assessment officer, who served as the Avon Township Assessor in 2011. Additionally, Glueckert served as a Lake County Board of Review member from 2009 through 2011 and was appointed again in 2018. He is also a practicing real estate broker.

“We are very happy that Bob has accepted the appointment to be the Chief County Assessor,” said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. “He understands the needs and the role of township assessors, and the technical challenges of the office. I am confident that Bob will excel in working with staff, enhancing taxpayer communication, and improving our service.”

The Chief County Assessment Office serves the public, providing property owners with easily accessible information about property assessments. The CCAO recently led an effort with the Lake County Treasurer’s and County Clerk’s offices, along with Lake County Information Technology to launch tax.lakecountyil.gov, which makes the County’s property tax information searchable and easy to find for anyone.

The CCAO also acts as a resource to local township assessors, supports the Lake County Board of Review as it conducts the assessment appeal process, mails assessment notices to taxpayers annually, and processes all homestead exemption applications.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about the services provided by the CCAO by visiting assessor.lakecountyil.gov and to determine which homestead exemptions they may be eligible for by using the new Smartfile E-filing Portal.

WAUKEGAN

EPA to hold public meeting on reducing ethylene oxide emissions

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced the agency will host a public meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Whittier Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room at 901 North Lewis Ave. in Waukegan to discuss a draft permit to place significant new controls on emissions at Medline Industries, Inc.

The Agency will present information about Medline, its emissions, and planned controls to reduce emissions of ethylene oxide from the facility. The Agency will also take questions from the public regarding the Medline draft permit.

“The Agency is pleased to present this draft permit to the public and is confident it will eliminate fugitive emissions of ethylene oxide emissions from the facility and have meaningful benefits for the City of Waukegan,” said Acting Director Kim. “This draft permit is a vital step in the Agency’s commitment to addressing the concerns of area residents and officials.”

Under the draft construction permit, Medline would install several new emission controls, place the building under 100% capture (negative air pressure) and route all emission sources at the facility through pollution control devices. This will eliminate any fugitive emissions from the facility. The draft permit also includes performance requirements for the control devices and limits annual emissions from the facility.

A copy of the draft permit and factsheet are available on the Illinois EPA’s website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/community-relations/sites/ethylene-oxide/Pages/default.aspx. Questions about the meeting should be directed to Brad Frost, Office of Community Relations at 217-782-7027 (TDD 866-273-5488) or brad.frost@illinois.gov. In addition, residents who have questions they would like addressed at the meeting may submit them to EPA.Medline@illinois.gov.

Medline Industries, Inc. is a commercial sterilizer located at 1160 Northpoint Boulevard in Waukegan. The company uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and devices.