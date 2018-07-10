Suspect in Antioch and Gurnee shooting death pleads not guilty

Jordan J. Huff, 37, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from May 23 incidents that occurred in Antioch and Gurnee and resulted in the shooting death of Maykell Meyerin, during a June 21 hearing. Lake County Judge Paul Novak set a July 11 status hearing, and Huff remains in custody at the Lake County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Huff was initially charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 4 felony), criminal damage to state supported property (Class 4 felony), and resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor), after it was determined he was the driver in an Antioch police car-ramming incident, of which, Meyerin was a passenger. He has also been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony), which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison, and being represented by a public defender.

Huff was taken into custody May 23, after being found unresponsive with signs of an overdose in a Toyota Prius that was allegedly crashed by Meyerin in Gurnee’s Chittenden Park. He was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital, and appeared in court May 25.

According to Lake County Major Crimes Task Force release reports, Antioch police officers responded to a solicitor complaint at 6:30 a.m., May 23, on Donin Drive in a residential subdivision. Two individuals, with one other person, then began driving away in a white Volkswagen convertible, and rammed a squad car in the process. A long-barrel firearm was seen in the car and also gunshot reports. It was later determined that Huff was the driver.

The vehicle was driven to a residence on North Route 83, where one occupant fled into the home, and the other two ran to a nearby house. They allegedly obtained a white Toyota Prius, from a relative of Huff, and fled. Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers blocked access on Route 83, from Grass Lake Road to Antioch’s downtown, during a negotiating standoff lasting several hours.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., Gurnee officers found Meyerin, behind the steering wheel, and Huff, asleep in the Toyota Prius at the intersection of Harper and Gould streets. Huff was displaying overdose symptoms, according to police reports, and medical assistance was requested. Paramedics arrived on scene, and conversation with Meyerin ended abruptly as she put the vehicle in gear, and struck a fire department vehicle while fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was followed to Chittenden Park, a dead-end playground area on Grandeville Road, where she crashed the car near a wetland area, leaving Huff unconscious in the car. Meyerin displayed a long-barrel firearm in accessing the Route 41 southbound lanes through a cut.

Police officers attempted to negotiate with her, but was shot and killed by officers in moving toward them with the weapon pointed in their direction. The county coroner’s report stated she had been shot “not more than five times.” Assistance was rendered at the scene, until emergency responders took her to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead.

The incidents are still under investigation by the county major crimes task force.

Huff’s trail date was set for July 30.

