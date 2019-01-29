Where to find a Lake County warming center

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.

Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open.

• Beach Park Village Hall – Warming/Cooling Center, 11270 West Wadsworth Road, Beach Park, IL 60099 (847) 746-1770

• Highland Park Police Department – Warming-Cooling Center, 1677 Old Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035 (847) 432-7730

• Illinois Department of Human Services – Warming-Cooling Center, 2000 N Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60087 (847) 336-5212

• Lake Forest Tollway Oasis – Warming-Cooling Center, 13783 West Oasis Service Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045 (847) 604-9203

• Libertyville Township – Warming-Cooling Center, 359 Merrill Court, Libertyville, IL 60048 (847) 816-6800

• Metra Train Station/Barrington – Warming-Cooling Center, 201 South Spring Street, Barrington, IL 60010 (847) 381-0065

• Metra Train Station/Deerfield – Warming-Cooling Center, 8690 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, IL 60015 (847) 945-0065

• Metra Train Station/Glen-North Glenview – Warming-Cooling Center, 3000 Old Willow Road, Glenview, IL 60025

• Metra Train Station/Grayslake – Warming-Cooling Center, Lake Street and St. Paul Street, Grayslake, IL 60030 (847) 548-2739

• Metra Train Station/Ingleside – Warming-Cooling Center, Washington Street and Rollins Road, Ingleside, IL 60041

• Metra Train Station/Lake-Cook – Warming-Cooling Center, 601 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015 (847) 509-6598

• Metra Train Station/Lake Forest – Warming-Cooling Center, 911 Telegraph Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045

• Metra Train Station/Libertyville – Warming-Cooling Center, 200 West Lake Street at Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL 60048 (847) 362-2044

• Metra Train Station/Long Lake – Warming-Cooling Center, Decorah Avenue and Route 134, Ingleside, IL 60041

• Metra Train Station/Northbrook – Warming-Cooling Center, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 (847) 272-0228

• Metra Train Station/Prairie Crossing- Warming-Cooling Center, 2401 Midlothian Road Libertyville, IL 60048

• Metra Train Station/Round Lake – Warming-Cooling Center, Route 134 and Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake, IL 60073 (847) 546-2140

• Mundelein Fire Station – Warming-Cooling Center, 1000 North Midlothian Road, Mundelein, IL 60060 (847) 949-3260

• Mundelein Police Department – Warming-Cooling Center, 221 North Lake Street, Mundelein, IL 60060 (847) 968-4600

• North Chicago City Hall – Warming-Cooling Center, 1850 Lewis Avenue, North Chicago, IL 60064 (847) 596-8600

• Protecta Services – Warming Center, 2211 Grand Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 (847) 791-0864

• Vernon Township – Warming-Cooling Center, 3050 North Main Street, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (847) 634-4600

• Village of Antioch – Antioch Senior Center -Cooling Center, 817 Holbek Drive, Antioch, IL 60002 (847) 395-0139

• Volo Village Hall – Warming-Cooling Center, 500 South Fish Lake Road, Round Lake, IL 60073 (847) 740-6982

• Wauconda Township – Warming-Cooling Center, 505 West Bonner Road, Wauconda, IL 60084 (847) 526-2631

• Waukegan Park District Jack Benny Center – Warming-Cooling Center, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan, IL 60087 (847) 360-4740

• Waukegan Public Library – Warming Center, 128 N County St., Waukegan, IL 60085 (847) 623-2041

• Waukegan Township – Park Place Warming-Cooling Cente, 414 S. Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085 (847) 244-9242