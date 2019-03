Early spring events boost SIUE enrollment optimism

Attendance at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Spring Previews for prospective students have administrators and admissions personnel optimistically looking at fall 2019 as a stabilizing impact upon overall enrollment.

Since the all-time enrollment of 14,265 in fall 2015, SIUE dropped 984 students during the state of Illinois budget crisis. However, the fall 2018 enrollment of 13,281 still ranks 17th all-time at the university

Total attendance at Preview SIUE campus visit programs on Feb. 19 and March 4 increased 12 percent from spring 2018. The February event was the second-largest spring Preview SIUE program by drawing 287 students and their guests, a 28.7 percent increase over February 2018.

“We are seeing more high school sophomores and juniors visiting earlier than ever before,” said Todd Burrell, director of undergraduate admissions. “Interest from Missouri continues to grow, as does interest from central Illinois and the Metro East.”

“We are experiencing a 10 percent increase in on-campus housing deposits for fall 2019 freshmen,” said Michael Schultz, director of university housing. “We have introduced new private bedroom options, new pricing structure and refreshed spaces to meet the ongoing needs of new residents. We are excited to see students making the choice earlier to be part of our vibrant residential community.”

Scott Belobrajdic, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management, said, “This increased interest from traditional fall 2019 and fall 2020 freshmen is encouraging. When we combine that growth in interest with a 10 percent growth in graduate enrollment this past January and record first semester retention for our freshman class (92.3 percent), we feel as if we may have identified several highly positive indicators for emerging from the shadow of the state budget crisis.”

The university’s focus on a diverse student population is having an impact as applications from African American students have increased 470 students (18 percent), and Latino student applications have risen by 144 students (16 percent).

The remaining 2019 Preview SIUE programs will be held June 24, Oct. 14, Nov. 2 and Nov. 11.

For more information, contact 618-650-3705 or visit siue.edu/admissions.