Ironworkers back Preckwinkle

Ironworkers Local 63, representing architectural and ornamental iron work in the Chicago area since 1903, has endorsed Toni Preckwinkle for Chicago mayor.

“Toni Preckwinkle has done a tremendous job at (Cook) County supporting working people and we are proud to support her for mayor,” said Paul Thompson, president of Local 63. “We look forward to working with her and seeing her lead our city into the future, which includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021.”

“Toni Preckwinkle has a history of standing with labor and proven leadership on the issues that matter most to working families,” said Paul Wende, business manager of Local 63. “We are confident she will make smart decisions on behalf of working people and continue to offer them a seat at the table.”

Preckwinkle’s other endorsements include Teamsters Local 700, IUOE, SEIU, Painters Council 14, the Chicago Teachers Union and UFCW.