Person with measles visited locations near Lake County border

The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center is alerting residents of possible exposure to measles in north suburban Cook County. On March 27 the Cook County Department of Public Health reported a confirmed case of measles. The patient visited several locations near the border of Lake and Cook Counties before realizing they had measles. Residents who visited these locations on the days and times below may have been exposed to measles.

Measles is a very contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Measles starts with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body. If you are experiencing symptoms, please call your healthcare provider. Follow these steps to protect others from infection:

Avoid going out in public.

Call your healthcare provider right away, before you walk in to a medical office or emergency department. Your provider can make special arrangements for your evaluation so that you don’t expose others.

Possible measles exposure locations and times are:

March 17 — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Rochelle Zell Jewish High School, 1095 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

March 18 — 9 a.m. to noon; Full Circle Fitness, 55 Green Bay Road, Glencoe

Monday, March 18 — 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center, 2750 Dundee Road, Northbrook

March 18 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Bed Bath and Beyond, 96 S. Waukegan Road, Deerfield

March 18 — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunset Foods, 1127 Church St., Northbrook

March 19 — 5 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Greek Islands Restaurant, 200 S. Halsted St., Chicago

March 19 — 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.; Nederlander Theater, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago

March 21 — 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; Home Depot, 655 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

March 21 — 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.; Medical Office, 707 Lake Cook Road Deerfield

March 21 — 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Giorgio Elan Salon, 9025 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles

March 21 — 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Shell Gas Station, 9002 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles

March 21 — 1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.; Fresh Farms, 8203 W. Golf Road, Niles

March 21 — 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center, 2750 Dundee Road, Northbrook

March 21 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Dairy Queen, 2770 Dundee Road, Northbrook

March 22 — 1:15 p.m. — 3:45 p.m.; Medical Office, 707 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

March 22, 2019— 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology Center, 2100 Pfingsten Road, Glenview

March 23 —9:30a.m. to 2 p.m.; Northshore Urgent Care, 49 Waukegan Road, Deerfield,

March 23 — 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Northshore Evanston Hospital — Emergency Department, 2650 Ridge Ave., Evanston

Please note: Two hours have been added to the time after the individual left, since the measles virus can linger in the air for two hours.

There is no ongoing risk of transmission at the above locations. The Lake County Health Department is working with CCDPH to monitor the situation and notify those who may have had contact with the infected individual.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). The best way to prevent measles is with MMR vaccine. The vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get two doses of MMR vaccine:

The first dose at 12 through 15 months of age; and

The second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

Make sure that you and your family members are up to date on MMR vaccinations. The MMR vaccine is very safe and effective. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97 percent effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93 percent effective.

If you are not vaccinated or are unsure of your vaccination status, contact your healthcare provider for more information. To set up an appointment at the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, call 847-377-8800.

For more information on measles contact your healthcare provider.

Visit the IDPH website: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/measles.

Call your local health department: