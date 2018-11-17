Teen charged in fireworks incident at school

A teen has been charged in connection with throwing fireworks in a Chicago school hallway.

The 16-year-old Chicago resident was charged with attempted arson and aggravated arson.

The youth appeared in Juvenile Court on Nov. 15.

He was charged after being identified as the offender who threw fireworks inside Morgan Park High School at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 14. School administrative staff identified the juvenile after he was observed on video surveillance running down a stairwell and throwing fireworks, causing damage to the school building.

Officers said the teen turned himself in at Chicago’s 8th District police station later that evening. He was placed in custody and charged.