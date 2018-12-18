–McHenry County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 23

December 20

Raue Center Cafe: Lara Bell

5-7 p.m.

Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

Free

See country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lara Bell perform live in this session of the recurring Raue Center Cafe series. For more information, call 815-356-9212 or visit www.rauecenter.org.

Book Club at Grandma’s Deli

6-8 p.m.

Grandma’s Wine Bar & Deli, 28924 W. Route 120, Lakemoor

Free

Adults can join this River East Public Library book club to read a book and then come together to discuss it at Grandma’s Deli, located in the Lakemoor Crossing Shopping Center. Food and drinks will be available. For more information, call the library at 815-385-6303 or visit www.rivereastlibrary.org.

Teen Holiday Party

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Johnsburg Public Library, 3000 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Free

Teens (ages 12-18) can celebrate the holiday season with a pizza feast, gingerbread house-making, a $5 gift exchange (optional) and more. Advance registration is required. To sign up, call 815-344-0077 or visit www.johnsburglibrary.org.

December 21

Senior Cardio Drumming

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake

$5

Seniors can take part in this session of an ongoing workout program (held every Friday) that combines drumsticks and large exercise balls. Pay at the door. For more information, call 224-225-1405 or visit www.foxlake.org.

Solstice Night Hike

7-9 p.m.

Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake

$5 (residents), $7 (non-residents)

Celebrate the winter solstice in this McHenry County Conservation District special event, featuring a half-mile, candlelight night hike followed by a meet-up around a warm campfire. Dress for the weather, including potentially snowy trail conditions. To register, and for more information, call 815-338-6223 or visit www.mccdistrict.org.

Happy Holidays Movie

6-8 p.m.

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake

Free

Enjoy a screening of the iconic 1988 action film, “Die Hard” (rated R), starring Bruce Willis. Snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information, call 847-587-0198 or visit www2.youseemore.com.

December 22

Mom & Me Cookie Decorating

10-11:30 a.m.

McHenry Recreation Center, 3636 Municipal Drive, McHenry

$38 (residents), $48 (non-residents)

Moms and their children (ages 6 and up) can attend this final session of the McHenry Parks & Recreation Department’s Kids Fall Baking workshop series. To register, and for more information, call 815-363-2160 or visit www.ci.mchenry.il.us.

Advanced Excel ’16

2-4 p.m.

Huntley Area Public Library, 11000 Ruth Road, Huntley

$10

Topics in this hands-on computer workshop (for ages 18 and up) include setting up and working with pivot tables and charts, V lookups and advanced formulas. Experience with Excel and basic computer skills are required. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call 847-669-5386 or visit www.huntleylibrary.org.

Woodstock Holiday Brass Concert

8 p.m.

Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

$20 (adults), $10 (students)

Enjoy an evening of classic favorites in this holiday concert, presented by the Woodstock Festival Brass Ensemble. The group includes members from various brass groups throughout the county, including CorCorps, McHenry County Horn Choir, St. Thomas Brass Quintet and the Woodstock City Band. To buy tickets, and for more information, call the box office at 815-338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.

Soda

10 p.m.

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake

$5

See rock/pop/dance band Soda, winner of a 2018 Couples’ Choice Award for top wedding bands in a WeddingWire Network survey, perform in concert. For more information, call 847-526-7174 or visit www.sideouts.com.

December 23

Species Spotlight

1-3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

Free

Stop by the Crabtree Nature Center to enjoy a special presentation on a featured animal. For more information, call 847-381-692 or visit www.fpdcc.com.

–McHenry County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 23–