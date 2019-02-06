–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

MCC offers College Readiness Workshop Series

McHenry County College, 8900 Highway 14, Crystal Lake, announced that it will offer a College Readiness Workshop Series for high school juniors. The four-part series will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 7, March 14 and March 21. High school seniors and sophomores are also welcome to register. The series aims to provide students with the tools, knowledge and confidence to begin the college application and decision process. Workshop topics include personal college needs, wants, match and fit assessment; college research tools and strategies; letters of recommendation and resume planning; researching college cost; and brainstorming on personal statements and essay questions. Participating students are encouraged to attend all four sessions. Register online at www.mchenry.edu/ready to reserve a seat. For more information, contact Kristen Mueller, MCC’s multicultural student transition specialist, at 815-479-7842 or via email at kmueller83@mchenry.edu.

McHenry County

Slew of renovations on tap for Dist. 155 facilities

Community High School District 155 recently approved 22 major construction projects for its four high schools and the district office. District 155 stated that a majority of the 2019 capital improvement projects are necessary for the basic maintenance and upkeep of district facilities. A handful of the projects are designed to improve learning environments as well. The total cost for the summer renovation work is nearly $14.6 million. Renovations include tennis court replacement and kitchen classroom remodels at Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge high schools, and sidewalk replacement at Crystal Lake South. The district office, in Crystal Lake, is slated for HVAC/mechanical improvements, and roof and lighting replacement. Construction in the buildings will begin once students finish the 2018-19 school year. Tennis court work at Cary-Grove will start mid-May, but will not be disruptive to students. District 155 will publish summer construction videos on its website and social media channels to inform community members of the progress of the projects. For more information, call 815-455-8500 or visit www.d155.org.

Woodstock

Library seeks donations of items to aid food pantry

The Woodstock Public Library, 414 W. Judd Street, is seeking donations of non-perishable food items in conjunction with its annual “Have a Heart Week” (Feb. 10-16). Donated food will be given to the Woodstock Food Pantry for distribution to McHenry County families in need. Recommended food items include peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, dried milk, soup, noodles and pasta sauce. Bathroom products such as soap, toilet paper, toothpaste and personal care items also are needed. Expired and perishable items will not be accepted. In addition, the library will waive overdue fines in exchange for canned food donations. Maximum fine clearance is $5 per library card. Amnesty does not apply to lost or damaged charges. For more information, call 815-338-0542 or visit www.woodstocklibrary.org.

Fox Lake

Village to host Daddy Daughter Dance 2019

The village announced that it will host Daddy Daughter Dance 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. The event, titled, “Under the Sea,” includes music, dancing, games and more. The fee is $15 per father-and-daughter couple (residents) and $20 per couple (nonresidents). Advance registration is required (no day-of registration). Registration forms are available online at www.foxlake.org. Payment and completed registration forms should be dropped off at Village Hall, 66 Thillen Drive. The deadline to register is Feb. 8. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 224-225-1404.

Johnsburg

Dist. 12 offers new community assistance program

Johnsburg School District 12 recently introduced a new community assistance program — known as D12 ALL IN Family Depot — to provide a safe, confidential and free resource for community members to receive items they may not have the ability to purchase. The depot will offer everyday essentials such as laundry and other cleaning products, hygiene products, clothing items, dress clothes for concerts and school events, and more. The program will run entirely on donations. Drop-off bins are available at each of the district’s schools and at the District Office, 222 W. Church Street. For safety and security reasons, all items must be turned over to an employee of District 12; no outside drop-off will be available. The D12 Family Depot will be open once a month, typically from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays (beginning Feb. 10) at Johnsburg High School, 2002 W. Ringwood Road. Items needed for the depot include all clothes (casual, business, dress for all ages; no stains, holes, tears, etc.); all shoes (gently worn); formal wear (for all ages, including any accessories); handbags/briefcases; lunch boxes, reusable water bottles and backpacks; children’s books and games (with no missing pieces); personal hygiene products (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant); cleaning supplies (laundry soap, dryer sheets, sponges, dish soap); school supplies (paper, notebooks, pencils, etc.); seasonal clothing (coats, hats, gloves, snow gear, raincoats, boots, umbrellas in working condition, swimwear (trunks, goggles, water shoes); and monetary donations (tax-deductible). For more information, call 815-385-6916 or visit www.johnsburg12.org.

Algonquin

Tomsu earns national ‘I Love My Librarian’ Award

The Algonquin Public Library District announced that librarian Lindsey Tomsu recently was named one of 10 winners of the 2018 “I Love My Librarian” Award, presented by the American Library Association. The award was established in 2008 to honor librarians who go above and beyond traditional library service to help transform lives through education and lifelong learning. Tomsu was nominated for the award by teens from her previous library, in Nebraska, and teens at AAPLD. For more information, call 847-458-6060 or visit www.aapld.info.

