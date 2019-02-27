–McHenry County News Briefs

McHenry County

Rotary Club establishes new scholarship at MCC

McHenry County College announced that the Rotary Club of Cary-Grove recently established a scholarship for the Friends of MCC Foundation to benefit students living in the Cary and Fox River Grove areas, in conjunction with MCC’s Continuing Education program. The Rotary Club recently donated $5,000 toward the scholarship for students taking non-credit vocational training classes. This marks the first time a scholarship is available at MCC for non-credit workforce or professional training classes. Funding for the endowed scholarship came from Tom Decker, a founding member of the Rotary Club of Cary-Grove who set up funds to be used for education scholarships, including those focused on educational training. Decker, who passed away at age 91 in November 2017, was a contractor-developer who donated land and built the Thomas C. Decker Cary Area Public Library. The Rotary Club of Cary-Grove also supports other community programs with Decker educational funding, including awarding $18,000 in scholarships each year to six graduating seniors from Cary-Grove High School. Additionally, the club identifies three non-profit groups to support each year. For more information, contact the Friends of MCC Foundation at 815-455-8721 or visit www.mchenry.edu.

Wyckoff gets nod as Asst. State’s Attorney

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that Carla N. Wyckoff has joined State’s Attorney Patrick D. Kenneally’s staff as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Civil Division. Wyckoff has 19 years of experience as a prosecutor in the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, and she also served as the Lake County Clerk from 2014 through 2018. Wyckoff earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri, a MBA degree from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management and her Juris Doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. For more information, call 815-334-4159, send an email to statesattorney@mchenrycountyil.gov or visit www.mchenrycountyil.gov.

Woodstock

City Council OKs Community Garden start-up

The city announced that Woodstock’s Environmental Commission has been granted approval from the City Council to facilitate its Phase One plan for the Woodstock City GREENS (Gardening for Recreation, Environment, Education, Nutrition and Stewardship) Community Garden. The garden is located on a one-acre, city-owned parcel on Castle Road (near Waterleaf Lane) and initially consists of 36 4-by-12-foot raised organic garden beds designated for Woodstock resident gardeners. The annual rental fee is $40 for one raised bed and $60 for two beds. As funds are raised, additional beds will be offered. Through this project, the city and Environmental Commission are interested in not only providing land for residents that don’t have sufficient space to garden, but also to provide community engagement and create awareness of healthy foods. To access an application and view the garden’s rules and regulations, visit www.woodstockil.gov. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 815-338-6118 or via email at pwdept@woodstockil.gov.

Huntley

Leggee School nets grant for STEM programs

Huntley Community School District 158 announced that Leggee Elementary School recently received a $500 grant from the Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program on behalf of James Drendel, purveyor of Drendel’s Corner Mobil, a gas station/convenience store located at 13280 S. Route 47. The funds have been applied to a number of innovative educational enhancements, including LCD projectors, 5th grade field trips to the Challenge Learning Center in Woodstock, and the purchase of Vex robotic kits in the school’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) lab. The grant program specifically seeks to fund math and science-related initiatives at various schools. District 158 has instituted a focus on STEM fields at all of its schools, including STEM labs where students work collaboratively on real-world-simulated, hands-on projects. For more information, call 847-659-6158 or visit www.district158.org.

Algonquin

Library sets new date for Heartland blood drive

The Algonquin Area Public Library District announced that the blood drive originally scheduled for Jan. 30 will be held from 3-7 p.m. March 11. A Heartland Blood Centers mobile coach will be stationed in the parking lot at the Main Library, 2600 Harnish Drive. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. However, Heartland will preference donors with appointments and ensure that they are always at the front of the line. If there is a wait time for walk-ins, Heartland will process those donors if any of the scheduled donors do not show up for their appointments. To schedule an appointment, call the library at 847-458-3133 or Heartland at 815-271-2910 — or visit www.ht.heartlandbc.org. For more information, visit www.aapld.org.

Barrington Hills

League of Women Voters Candidates Forum on tap

The village announced that the League of Women Voters (LWV) Candidates Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 at the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Highway, Barrington. The event includes Barrington Hills Trustees Bryan C. Croll, Brian D. Cecola, Debra Buettner, Linda H. Cools and Louis Iacovelli (9:30-10:30 a.m.); the Barrington 220 Referendum, featuring Barrington 220 School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Harris and a school board member (10:35-10:50 a.m.); and Village of Barrington Trustees Kate Duncan, Ryan Julian, Jason Lohmeyer and Emily Young (10:55-11:45 a.m.). For more information, call 847-551-3000 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

