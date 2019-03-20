McHenry County news briefs

McHenry County

Dept. of Health offers pair of rabies vaccination clinics

The McHenry County Department of Health Animal Control Division is offering two low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics during the first week of April, in recognition of Public Health Week. The clinics will be conducted from 4-6 p.m. April 3 and 2-4 p.m. April 4 at the MCAC facility, 100 N. Virginia St., Crystal Lake. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 815-459-6222. Rabies vaccinations are $15 for one year and $30 for three years. Microchips are available for $15. Registration fees are separate and required at the time of rabies vaccinations (registration tags are required by law). Discounts for seniors and for pets previously spayed or neutered apply. All owners must verify that their dog has not bitten anyone in the previous 10 days. Pets must be leashed or in carriers. Animals that are in heat are not allowed, and it is strongly recommended that children not attend the clinics. For more information, call 815-459-6222 or visit www.mcdh.info.

McHenry County

State’s Attorney’s Office promotes trio to key posts

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that Rita Gara has been named First Assistant, and Randi Freese and Daniel Wilbrandt have been named as co-chiefs of the Criminal Division. Gara joined the State’s Attorney’s Office in 2011 and worked in the Misdemeanor Division, prosecuting a variety of misdemeanor and traffic offenses. Previously, she worked at Filler and Associates in Marengo, handling civil litigation and divorce cases. Gara received a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Roosevelt University and graduated cum laude from the Northern Illinois University College of Law. While attending law school, she was a judicial intern in Boone County and also interned for the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Freese received a bachelor’s degree in English from Ball State University and earned her Juris Doctor from DePaul University. While in law school, Freese interned in the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and was hired as an Assistant State’s Attorney following her graduation. In 2012, she was awarded Turning Point’s Peace and Justice Award for her prosecution of domestic violence cases. Wilbrandt has been working in the State’s Attorney’s Office since 2012 after receiving his law degree cum laude from the John Marshall Law School. He had been serving as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, and previously served as the Misdemeanor and Traffic Unit Supervisor. Wilbrandt also is a member of the Drug Induced Homicide Unit, Felony Review Unit, Misdemeanor Unit and Juvenile Divisions, and is a prosecutor for McHenry County Specialty courts. For more information, call 815-334-4159 or visit www.mchenrycountyil.gov.

McHenry County

Exhibit of MCC arts students’ work to get underway

McHenry County College (MCC) announced that it will host a group exhibition of student paintings — titled, RIGHT ON! — from March 21 through May 1 at the Satellite Gallery in the Old Courthouse Arts Center, 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock. The public is invited to an opening reception, to be held from 5-7 p.m. March 21. The exhibition features a sampling of works considered to be the strongest coming out of MCC’s painting studio. Art students participating in the exhibition are Julia Fischer, Mary Mariutto and Gloria Stewart, all of Crystal Lake; Natasha Gubernov, of Lake in the Hills; and Denise Hoover, of Woodstock. Satellite Gallery in the Old Courthouse Arts Center is part of a partnership with the Northwest Area Arts Council. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday (closed Monday through Wednesday). For more information, contact MCC art instructor and department chair Matt Irie at 815-455-8552 or via email at mirie@mchenry.edu — or visit www.mchenry.edu.

Crystal Lake

Chamber of Commerce Home & Business EXPO on tap

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce Home & Business EXPO will he held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Crystal Lake South High School, 1200 S. McHenry Ave. The event features more than 100 exhibitors specializing in many areas, including home improvement, healthcare, education and finance, as well as representatives from various community and civic organizations, and local and state representatives. The event also includes a variety of family activities, door prizes and more. Admission is free. For more information, call 815-459-1300 or visit www.clcchamber.com.

Cary

Park Dist. offers plot rentals at Community Gardens

The Cary Park District announced that 20-by-30-foot plots are now available to rent at Hoffman Park’s Community Gardens. Participants can grow their own vegetables, fruits, herbs, plants and flowers individually or as a family. Rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Persons who rented in 2018 will be able to renew the same plot if they register by March 31. To rent a plot, participants must complete a registration form (available online at www.carypark.com) and return it to the Community Center, 255 Briargate Road, with payment. The cost is $50 per lot for residents, $42 for resident seniors, $75 for non-residents and $63 for non-resident seniors. For more information, call 847-639-6100 or visit www.carypark.com.

Fox Lake

Schedule announced for GO Fox Lake walking program

The village announced that GO Fox Lake, a community walking program designed to, “improve life through activities, education and collaboration,” will begin at 9 a.m. April 6. Community members are invited to bring friends, family members and dogs for a 30-minute walk, starting at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd. Additional dates are: May 4 (9 a.m.); May 18 (9 a.m.); June 1 (8 a.m.); July 6 (8 a.m.); Aug. 3 (8 a.m.); Sept. 7 (9 a.m.); Oct. 5 (9 a.m.); and Nov. 2 (9 a.m.). All dates are subject to change. For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 224-225-1404 or visit www.facebook.com/GOFoxLake.