Where to find a warming center in McHenry County

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.

Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open.

• Department of Human Services, 512 Clay St., Woodstock, IL 60098

• Whispering Hills Community Center, 4708 Jeffery Street, McHenry, IL 60051

• The Safety Education Center, 1109 Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills, 60156

• The Municipal Complex in Huntley, 10987 Main Street, Huntley, IL 60142

• Willow Creek Church (daytime only), 100 South Main Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

• PADS: Pioneer Center for Human Services, 14411 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock, IL 60098

• Salvation Army, 920 West Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL 60014